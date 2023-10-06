Meet Kow Aboagye-Ghunney: A teacher making a difference

Opinions of Friday, 6 October 2023

Columnist: Stephanie Eyi-Mensah

In the world of education, there are teachers, and then there are educators who leave an indelible mark on the lives of their students and their school communities. Today, we have the privilege of introducing you to one such remarkable educator, Mr. Kow Aboagye-Ghunney, a teacher at West Africa Senior High School.



A transformational impact on WASSCE performance:



Kow Aboagye-Ghunney is not your average teacher. He is a force of nature when it comes to teaching science and biology. In 2021, West Africa Senior High School faced a challenge—a mere 6.4% pass rate in elective biology in the WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate Examination). However, Aboagye-Ghunney was determined to turn the tide.



With unwavering dedication and innovative teaching methods, he embarked on a journey to improve the school's biology performance. His efforts paid off, as the school's WASSCE pass rate skyrocketed to an astonishing 69.7%—a remarkable transformation in just one year.



Equipping students with problem-solving skills:



But Aboagye-Ghunney's impact goes beyond exam results. He is passionate about equipping his students with problem-solving skills through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education that extends far beyond the classroom. One of his standout achievements is teaching his students how to convert organic waste into biogas.



This innovative invention not only benefits the school by providing a sustainable energy source but has also been recognized and utilized in various competitions, including the SHS Renewable Energy Challenge. It's a testament to Mr. Aboagye-Ghunney's commitment to fostering practical skills and real-world applications of science.



Promoting environmental sustainability:



In addition to his achievements in academia, Mr. Aboagye-Ghunney is a champion of environmental sustainability. He educates his students about the importance of waste management and recycling. Under his guidance, students at West Africa Senior High School have adopted a practice of segregating their waste for recycling, contributing to a cleaner and greener school environment. These initiatives have not only benefited the school but have also instilled in the students a sense of responsibility towards the planet.



The most outstanding teacher:



In recognition of his outstanding contributions to education, Mr. Kow Aboagye-Ghunney was bestowed with the title of "Most Outstanding Teacher" during an open day organized by the school earlier this year. This accolade is a testament to his unwavering dedication, innovative teaching methods, and the remarkable impact he has on his students.



In conclusion, Kow Aboagye-Ghunney is not just a teacher; he is an inspiration and a true agent of change. His commitment to raising academic standards, fostering practical skills, and promoting environmental awareness sets a shining example for educators everywhere. West Africa Senior High School is indeed fortunate to have such a dedicated and visionary teacher among its ranks.



As we celebrate Teacher's Day, let's remember and appreciate educators like Mr. Aboagye-Ghunney, whose passion and dedication are shaping the future of our students and our world.