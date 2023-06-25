Meet Christian Asare Bempong, the overall best student of National Ambulance Service Paramedic School

Opinions of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Columnist: Trey La Worldwide

Christian Asare Bempong was crowned the Overall Best Graduating Student and the Best in Academics at the recently held graduation ceremony for the Advanced Batch Four Group 2023 of the National Ambulance Service.



The two-year program, which has a minimum requirement of a first degree, is for training senior officers of the service.



Training emergency and pre-hospital professionals have become one of the core competencies of the Paramedic and Emergency Medical Training School (PECTS) located at Nkenkaasu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The school is known regionally as the premier paramedic training school in West Africa.



Over the 2 years, students received immense training in Patient Assessment, Anatomy and Physiology, Vital Signs, I.V. Access, Pharmacology, Trauma and Emergency Care, Medical Emergencies, Behavioural Emergencies, Obstetrics, Gynaecological Emergencies and several others.



This requires non-negotiable high levels of hard work, dedication and commitment. It is no walk in the park. Students had to consistently burn the midnight candle because of the importance of their role as AEMTs in emergency and pre-hospital care nationwide.



The valedictorian, Christian Asare Bempong was born on 28th January 1991 in Bantama, Kumasi. His parents Madam Regina Azu and Mister Prosper Asare Bempong should be proud of this amazing feat. He has equally brought honour to Bethel Preparatory School, Opoku Ware M/A Junior High School (2006 Batch) and Kumasi Anglican Senior Secondary School (2009 Batch).



Christian is a proud alumnus of the University of Cape Coast and has a Bachelor's in Management Studies (2014 Year Group ). Christian who goes by the nickname "Counsel" joined the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana ICAG in 2016 and became an Associate Member in 2017. The calm and well-composed young man has a liking for video games, enjoys sightseeing and loves fufu with light soup.



Besides Christian Asare Bempong, other outstanding students received awards on the day of graduation. Miss Fati Larley received the "CEO's Award". This is an award reserved for the Best Female Student. This was initiated and instituted by the CEO of the National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria as a form of affirmative action geared towards empowering hardworking female students.



Zakaria Pihkaga Kassim was also very outstanding and received the award for "Best in Practical". John Kobena Quansah also made history as the "Best in Foot Drill" for the year group. Congratulations to the awardees, instructors and all graduates.



Long Live Mother Ghana!