Maison Yusif's borehole donation: A lifesaving initiative

Opinions of Friday, 8 December 2023

Columnist: William Nii Lamptey, Contributor

In a world where access to clean water remains a pressing concern, initiatives like Maison Yusif's borehole donation are beacons of hope, addressing a fundamental need that impacts countless lives. The importance of clean water cannot be overstated, as it is intrinsically linked to health, sanitation, and overall community well-being.



Maison Yusif, an indigenous Ghanaian artisan perfume brand dedicated to making a positive impact, has embarked on a commendable endeavor by providing a borehole to the people of Abirem in Ghana's Ashanti region.



According to Maison Yusif's CEO, Yusif Meizongo Jnr, a portion of every purchase from the brand contributes to charitable causes nationwide through the Home of Humanity Foundation.



This initiative's significance extends beyond immediate relief, fostering long-term benefits for communities. Maison Yusif not only addresses the immediate need for safe drinking water but also contributes to enhanced sanitation, agriculture, and overall community development.



The focus is on granting communities sustainable access to clean water through borehole donations, alongside empowering livelihoods. The positive impacts stretch beyond health and agriculture, reaching into community empowerment, particularly for women and children responsible for water fetching.



As Maison Yusif pursues its mission, it exemplifies the transformative influence of strategic philanthropy. The ripple effects of clean water access permeate every aspect of community life, fostering resilience and laying the groundwork for sustainable development.



Since its establishment in 2015, the Home of Humanity Foundation has supported hundreds of individuals through diverse means. Yusif Meizongo Jnr emphasizes that this aligns with the company's social responsibility and its commitment to the growth and well-being of every individual in society.



The foundation, as part of its mission, has facilitated the return to school of over 20 pupils from Newtown and other Muslim communities. Additionally, through its initiatives and rehabilitation drive, the foundation has successfully reintegrated many young individuals struggling with addiction into rehabilitation centers for correction.



Every Friday, the foundation extends a helping hand to needy residents within the Newtown Feeds community, exemplifying a commitment to showing love and support to the deprived.







