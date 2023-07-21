Mahama's university projects left to rot

Opinions of Friday, 21 July 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

H.E. John Dramani Mahama is highly touted as one of the best presidents in the history of Ghana, especially in the area of infrastructural development.



His handiwork is noticeable all over the country: health facilities, markets, roads, port expansions, electricity projects, water projects, power plants, schools, oil rigs, sea defence projects, housing projects and many others.



However, what is disturbing and worrying is that some of these critical infrastructure which are near completion intended to aid in the growth of our nation have been left to rot.



And example is the University of Cape Coast Training Resort and Conference Centre project located at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region which started in 2012 and meant for residential marking, retreats and also to serve as a training centre for Post Graduate students.



Some other abandoned projects at the university include the construction of a 3-storey project for the School of Graduate Studies and Science Faculty Annex.



Others are a Student Union Complex, a 1-storey student study structure for the School of Medical Sciences and a classroom block.



There are more: Administration and Library Blocks; and a satellite campus of the University of Cape Coast at Zuarungu in the Bolga East District of the Upper East Region.