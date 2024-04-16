Mahama's free Wi-Fi zone, an awesome intervention

Opinions of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The evolution of technology has strongly affected every facet of our lives on which our society is dependent. Its infusion with education is, therefore, very necessary and critical.



Technology not only provides students with access to countless online resources and helps them to become independent through carrying out research but also simplifies learning by making concepts more digestible, through tools like instructional videos.



Besides, technology reduces both the time and cost of learning and also allows students to remain on top of their education by having permanent access to information.



The majority of universities and educational institutions in advanced countries have already started to utilize technology within their teaching and learning methods.



To catch up with this technological advancement, H.E. John Dramani Mahama has promised to support tertiary institutions to invest in virtual infrastructure if he becomes the next president of the Republic.



He has given his word of honor to provide free laptops to students and establish free Wi-Fi zones in all public and private tertiary institutions to facilitate participation in virtual classes.



President Mahama believes Wi-Fi Zones will build more students' confidence and encourage more online studies and engagements.



He envisaged that a Digital Cloud Library on History Of Ghana and educational materials for Ghanaian students, business entrepreneurship, international relations, or even past parliamentary documents could be made available to students through this medium.



This breathtaking intervention I believe will build the capacity of the youth and ensure a prosperous Ghana.