Mahama's X-factor

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Sometimes we come across leaders who use their style, personality, charisma, etc. to leave an impression, and this is what some people will call the X-factor.



X-factor is a trait that is very essential for success in leadership which is unique and difficult to define. It is what differentiates and distinguishes outstanding leaders.



It is believed that society does not fail, but leaders do fail because leaders drive strategies within a community, and the better the leadership, the better the chances of success of a particular society or community.



Also, charismatic leaders operate on the courage of their convictions and stand up for what they believe in. This can be a highly effective approach to inspiring people. In this way, positive change is encouraged, which in turn inspires forward movement.



And this is the kind of X-factor leadership H.E. John Dramani Mahama is endowed with. Above all, he is willing to own up to his mistakes and learn from them.



Not too many people can do certain things so easily. The first time I tried my hands on a motorbike, I couldn't balance and found myself in a gutter. Some scars on my body still remind me of that incident. So, when JM sped off on a motorbike in style in Accra some years ago, I gave him a standing ovation.



It was Saturday, June 11, 2016, at approximately 3:45 pm, President John Dramani Mahama toured most of Accra's flood-prone areas unaccompanied for two solid hours to do a self-appraisal of the flood situation without any pomp and pageantry. It was a delight to watch the President in his jeans bikers wear with a helmet to match. Chai, the man gets swag.