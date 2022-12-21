Mahama rebuilt the Kejetia market

Opinions of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The redevelopment of the Kejetia Market started by President John Dramani Mahama in 2015 and was valued at the cost of US$259,425,000.



The project, which covers a total area of 172,197 meters has an ultra-modern market with over 10,000 stores and stalls, a clinic, a police station, a mosque, a social and recreational centre, an ICT centre, a post office, a fire post, banks, a butchery, and a day-care centre.



The Kejetia Market is the most beautiful market in West Africa and additionally has 800 kiosks, 50 restaurants, 40 livestock stores, 210 fishmonger and butcher spaces; and community facilities of 1,800 square meters.



This is an incredible achievement, isn't it? And he did all these within a limited four-year period, not forgetting that one whole year of his term was wasted at the Supreme Court on an election petition.



The best gift the National Democratic Congress can give to the people of Ghana is to allow President Mahama to be their presidential candidate by popular acclamation. No ma try makwe biaa.