Mahama needs tuition on English comprehension

Opinions of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Columnist: P.K.Sarpong

There is no gainsaying the fact that John Mahama is struggling to inject some vibrancy into his languid form as more and more Ghanaians keep on dismissing him as an alternative not fit for purpose.



He has written a lengthy piece on his Facebook page which highlights some ‘crimes’ he claims constitute the sins supposedly inflicted on Ghanaians by President Akufo-Addo.



The post contains his usual lamentations about how unwell this country has become due to the poor leadership being offered by the current administration.



These litany of wild claims have, over the periods, failed to garner attention amongst Ghanaians as same are not weightier issues the people would want to discuss. They are largely matters which are pure inventions of his own imagination.



Let me zero in on one issue he raised which had to do with Akonta Mining and the President’s statement that at the moment, Wontumi’s outfit is not engaged in any galamsey activities.



John Mahama considers this as unwholesome, describing the President as a clearing agent simply because he clarified the impression that was being created at the time that Akonta was still into illegal mining activities in the Samraboi enclave.



Let me not mince words, John Mahama needs tuition on comprehension. I am tempted to believe that he has forgotten all that he was taught in school by his English Language teachers about Comprehension.



President Akufo-Addo was asked a question about Akonta mining and there was a claim that the entity is still into galamsey, thereby hampering the efforts being made to eradicate illegal mining activities from the Samraboi area.



The President gave a matter-of-factly response to the question. He indicated that as at the time he was speaking, Akonta Mining was not doing any illegal mining in that enclave. It was true in the sense that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has secured that place, thereby ceasing all entities from mining or timbering in the forest reserve.



Where did President Akufo-Addo go wrong with his response? He was on point because the place is secured by the Lands Ministry. The question and his response were restricted to Akonta Mining in relation to the Samraboi forest reserves.



Whoever understood the President differently is challenged when it comes to English Comprehension. His response was unambiguous as it was directed at the very question that was asked.



If John Mahama has a deficiency in English Comprehension, he should strive to overcome that challenge and stop spraying same on the innocent Akufo-Addo. A so-called communications expert and he is panting for breath to grasp what the President meant with his commentary on Akonta Mining!