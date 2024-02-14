Mahama, man of destiny

Opinions of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

In my article, "God will not allow anyone to keep you away from your destiny" which was published on ModernGhana on July 17, 2017, I mentioned that my Vulture Feather was telling me that an oracle had been consulted, and Yaanom had been told that the young man from Bole is destined to rule again.



And that they are desperately taking some measures to make sure it doesn’t happen. I also said that some people would be raising the issue of how Professor Mills died, using some relatives of the Late President to champion their agenda. This sounds incredibly loopy or kooky. Isn't it?



And now, the shocker! Some weeks ago, some people purported to be the family members of the Late President of the Republic went to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to demand the autopsy report of the Late Prof. John Atta Mills.



If my prophecy or prediction about seven years ago on this matter was on a bet or lotto, I would have said that it has become a sure banker which has dropped dito, dito.



H.E. John Dramani Mahama is a good man, he has his faults like any human being, but he is still a good man and a better leader, and his believers have not lost their faith in him.



Fidel Castro once said: “Men do not shape destiny, but destiny produces the man for the hour.”



I have brought myself to a comfortable conclusion that a divine hand is tipping the scales and that God will not allow anyone to keep John Mahama from his destiny.