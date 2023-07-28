Mahama is coming back, nothing can stop him

Opinions of Friday, 28 July 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Tribal bigots that lived in both Ghana and overseas; do not pity the oppressed people and don't give a damn about the harm that the NPP administration and Akufo-Addo have done to the nation. They, therefore, continue to make frequent public appearances to convince Ghanaians that it is not worthwhile for John Mahama, the former leader of Ghana, to return.



Ghanaians shouldn't be misled by such false articles. The destruction this government has caused is enough. Why should Ghanaians be told over and over again why Mahama shouldn't run for president when he has outperformed Akufo-Addo?



They want to stop him from showing up to humiliate the incumbent president because they are aware that he is much better than Akufo Addo. Many of John Mahama's projects are scattered across the nation in different places, and some of them are still unfinished. The NPP government has been Ghanaians' worst nightmare, yet hasn’t achieved anything.



The degree of damage that Akufo-Addo and the NPP politicians have inflicted on the country cannot be supported in 2024, since the nation’s entire infrastructure has crumbled. Most Ghanaians expect that John Mahama will arrive and fix things since people are suffering and dying from poverty.



Was Ghana entirely ruined in such a terrible way under John Mahama's leadership? Was systemic corruption so bad that it caused Ghana's economy to collapse, along with the banking industry, local and foreign investments, and enormous levels of debt without accountability?



I'm really glad that most Ghanaians are aware of the damage that Akufo-Addo has caused to the nation; as a result, they don't need anyone to tell them whether Mahama's return is worth it or not.



Although the majority of African presidents are corrupt, many don’t choose to engage in illegal mining, as Akufo did, which has harmed the country's water resources and ecosystem. It is the same person who promised to protect the public’s purse and rather was exposed by Al Jazeera in the documentary "Gold

Mafia" which revealed that the president was involved in an illicit gold trade that cost the nation billions of dollars.



Why did Akufo-Addo not sue Al Jazeera after threatening them if it weren't true?

Tribal bigots have time to persuade Ghanaians that it doesn’t worth it for Mahama to return, but they choose to promote and ignore Akufo-Addo's crimes and widespread corruption. I won't stand by and watch this happen. The NPP continues to humiliate and treat Ghanaians like fools by using the corrupt judges that Akufo Addo selected as a shield to defend him and keep the people from receiving justice.



Do Ghanaians want a government like this? No, in my opinion; the truth must be said. Ghanaians shouldn't expect any better from Akufo-Addo and all those thieves, including Bawumia, because their leader knows best is corruption and the naming of already-built institutions. They are attempting to run for president on the NPP platform, but they are useless since they are a part of the

destructive and dishonest government that still embezzles money from the taxpayers. Anyone who believes Cecilia Dapaah, the former minister of sanitation, is not a thief ought to consult a psychiatrist.



Despite all of Akufo-Addo's boasts that he is coming to make the administration better than John Mahama, even individuals without formal education are aware that it is the worst in Ghana's political history. Since the entire NPP are not only lazy but also corrupt, dishonest, and destructive, I feel extremely bad for the people who are wasting their time opposing Mahama's comeback. Power belongs

to the people, not rigging, therefore; nothing can stop Mahama from coming back.