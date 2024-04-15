Mahama honoured for his outstanding leadership

Opinions of Monday, 15 April 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Folks, anytime I mention that H.E. John Dramani Mahama is one of the best things ever happened to Ghana, some people think I'm doing propaganda, but the undeniable truth is that he has the mark of a visionary leader.



Visionary leaders are strategic planners. They possess mental mind’s eye; they have the ability to see things long before others - they seem to see the future. Average thinkers think only about the present, and about immediate gratification. But visionary leaders think about where they want to be in many years' time.



Interestingly, only about 10% of people in the world have this kind of ability, and I believe former President John Mahama is one of them. I know some people will not agree with me but it is a fact. We don't value what we have till we lose it. Kwame Nkrumah was labelled as one of the worst rulers ever during his reign. But many years after his death, we have come to recognize his value, and have wished he is alive to continue the good work he started for this nation.



Do you think it was by mistake that President Mahama was made Chair of ECOWAS for two consecutive terms? Do you think it was by chance that he was made Chair of the African Union's High Level African Trade Committee? Do you think it was by accident that he was appointed Co-Chair of eminent persons to champion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN? My answer is gazillion NO.



The young man from Bole must definitely have something in him to attract such top level leadership positions. And this was manifested a few days ago when he received the African Advancement Award for Exemplary Leadership at the 2024 African Heritage Awards Ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.



The African Heritage Awards is a platform that unites influential African innovators, entrepreneurs, and organisations that have been instrumental in propelling the continent towards greatness.



The 2024 ceremony was chaired by former Botswana President, Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and was the second edition of the Awards. The first edition took place in Kigali, Rwanda in 2024.



In a citation accompanying his recognition as an Exemplary African Leader, H E. John Mahama, was recognised for implementing strategic economic initiatives and massive infrastructure projects across various critical sectors to address economic challenges and improve livelihoods, including efforts to alleviate power shortages and boost job creation through agricultural expansion in Ghana.



Part of the citation read: “For being a shining example with a proven track record of his passion for advancing democracy, peace, security, and development of Ghana and Africa, we celebrate his tenacious spirit, which has driven Ghana to greater heights with impacts that are still felt today.”



H.E. John Dramani Mahama has a genuine desire to contribute to our beautiful country, and I believe down my heart that he will not deviate from that path; he will not falter because his heart is pure and his faith is strong.



And all we have to do as a nation is to think about him, hold him tight and dream of his coming back on December 7. He is a darling!