Lying to the electorate undermines trust

Opinions of Friday, 19 April 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The electorate has cause to worry about the increasing dishonesty during political campaigns. Political leaders who trade in deception to win votes seem to ignore the fact that lying to the electorate undermines the trust of the people they seek to govern.



A wave of irritation has filled many, ever since the NPP elected their flag-bearer, and I need not remind you that "Yaanom" have never changed and that deception has always been their true vocation. It, however, remains to be seen if this tactics of deceit can be sustained this time around.



I have an overpowering feeling: and my instincts are screaming at me that Ghanaians should brace themselves for tougher days ahead in the unlikely event that Yaanom are able to "Break the Eight."



There will be a waterfall of broken promises, and the consequences of this will be not just irreparable, but mind-boggling. We should expect a hockey stick moment if this happens, and we don't need a prophet of doom to tell us that we will be heading towards troublesome times.



The evidence of the slapdash and crappy performance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government is not far to seek. The blatant corruption seems to me quite untenable, and I’m wondering whether some members of the ruling party want to have more money than God.



It is now obvious that the NPP flag-bearer is cheesing from his party's abysmal execution of the economy which he is in charge, and each day sends a sharp stab of pain in the hearts of the distressed and disappointed Ghanaian electorate.



In all these, I know the truth. And the truth is that Ghanaians must prepare for the worst without wincing if they make the mistake they made in 2016, come December 7.