Lord help us in our struggles

Opinions of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Columnist: Eric Murphy Asare

Ghana has been blessed with a wealth of natural resources, yet the country continues to lag in progress.



The economy is in shambles, and successive governments have been enriching themselves and their families at the expense of ordinary Ghanaians.



The people cry and weep because the government has failed to deliver on its promises, leaving them with poor amenities, bad roads, dilapidated school buildings, and a lack of access to proper healthcare.



It is heartbreaking to see that the funds of the aged and pensioners are being used as collateral for debt restructuring, while the aged are left without proper healthcare.



The situation is dire, and the people are left to suffer at the hands of selfish and corrupt leaders.



As Ghanaians, we must speak up and demand better from our leaders.



We must hold our leaders accountable for their actions and demand that they prioritize the welfare of the people over their self-interests.



We cannot allow them to continue to enrich themselves while the people suffer.



It is our collective responsibility to tell the future generation of the wickedness of our leaders.



We must ensure that they are aware of the struggles that we have faced and the sacrifices that we have made.



We must educate them on the importance of good governance and the need for leaders who are committed to the welfare of the people.



We must continue to raise our voices and demand better from our leaders.



We cannot afford to be complacent or indifferent to the suffering of our people.



We must work together to build a better Ghana for all.



I call on all Ghanaians to join us in our fight for a better future.



We must hold our leaders accountable and demand that they work for the welfare of the people.



We must tell the future generation of the wickedness of our leaders and ensure that they are equipped to make better choices in the future.



Together, we can build a better Ghana for all. Lord, help us in our struggle.