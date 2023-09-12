Literacy awareness: The urgent need for tech literacy

Opinions of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Columnist: Collins Yao Losu

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark International Literacy Day, it is important to draw attention to the need for digital literacy as part of the literacy conversation.



In today's digital age, literacy no longer refers solely to the ability to read and write with pen and paper. It has evolved into a multifaceted concept, encompassing various forms of literacy, with tech literacy emerging as a paramount aspect.



In an era dominated by technology, the need for tech literacy awareness has never been more critical. This article explores the significance of tech literacy and why it should be at the forefront of our educational and societal priorities.



As an essential skill, tech literacy, often referred to as digital literacy or digital skills, encompasses the ability to use and navigate digital devices and technologies effectively. This includes proficiency in using computers, smartphones, software applications, and the internet. Tech literacy goes beyond basic competency; it empowers individuals to engage actively in a digitally connected world.



The significance of tech literacy manifests in diverse ways with a few of them highlighted below.



1. Access to Information: In an age where information is readily available at our fingertips, tech literacy is essential for accessing knowledge, staying informed, and making informed decisions. It bridges the digital divide, ensuring that individuals from all backgrounds can participate in the information age.



2. Employability: The job market is evolving rapidly, with a growing demand for tech-savvy professionals. Tech literacy is no longer confined to the IT sector; it is a prerequisite for success in most industries. Job seekers with strong tech skills are more likely to secure employment and advance in their careers.



3. Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving: Tech literacy fosters critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. It empowers individuals to analyze, evaluate, and synthesize information, making them better equipped to solve complex challenges in both personal and professional settings.



4. Communication and Collaboration: Digital tools facilitate communication and collaboration on a global scale. Tech-literate individuals can engage in meaningful online discussions, collaborate with peers, and leverage technology to bridge geographical gaps.



5. Digital Citizenship: Being tech-literate is synonymous with being a responsible digital citizen. It involves understanding online etiquette, privacy concerns, and security measures, which are crucial in an era where online interactions are ubiquitous.



While the importance of tech literacy is undeniable, it's essential to acknowledge the existence of a digital divide. This divide represents the gap between those who have access to and can effectively use digital technologies and those who do not. Bridging this divide is not just a matter of providing access to technology but also ensuring that individuals have the skills and knowledge to use it effectively.



This is where the country Ghana must put in place measures to include the marginalized such as persons with disabilities, women, and refugees, among others in the digital conversation to promote holistic tech literacy.



Below are some initiatives to be effective in promoting tech literacy awareness across the life cycle of individuals.



1. Educational Reforms: Educational institutions must adapt their curricula to include tech literacy as a core component of education from an early age.



Integrating technology into teaching methods can also enhance the learning experience. This therefore suggests that learning institutions should change the old way approach of teaching and learning and embrace the current digital method tailored to the learning needs of students across the educational cycle.



2. Community Programs: Community-based initiatives can offer digital literacy training to individuals of all ages, particularly those who may not have had access to technology in the past. These programs can be run by local organizations or libraries. Communities should not necessarily wait for the government to set up digital centers to improve the tech literacy level of their members. They should desire to be at par with their contemporary communities and catch up with the growing tech demands.



3. Corporate Responsibility: Employers can play a role by providing tech literacy training to their employees. This not only benefits the workforce but also enhances a company's competitiveness in the digital economy.



The post-COVID era has seen a lot of businesses and companies move digitally and others add a digital edge to existing activities. Research has proven that the above initiatives have led to a drastic reduction in the cost of doing business and have increased revenue generation, enhancing business competitiveness.



4. Government Support: Governments should invest in infrastructure to expand access to technology, especially in underserved areas. Resources should be allocated to support tech literacy programs and initiatives. The World Bank funding for Ghana’s digital accelerated project should help in expanding digital access and bridging the digital divide in the country.



It must be further emphasized that Tech literacy is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity for individuals and societies to thrive in the digital age. As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, fostering tech literacy awareness becomes increasingly urgent.



By prioritizing tech literacy through education, community engagement, corporate initiatives, and government support, we can empower individuals with the skills they need to navigate the digital world effectively and shape a brighter future for all.



Tech literacy is not just about using devices; it's about equipping individuals with the knowledge and confidence to be active participants in an increasingly interconnected and digitized world.



This is one of the pivotal reasons why Azubi Africa, a digital skills training firm based in Ghana, seeks to upscale Africa’s untapped talents in some of the in-demand technologies in partnership with leading tech organizations such as Microsoft and Amazon to meet the growing tech demands.



Having trained about 5,000 individuals in the past 4 years, they envisioned creating tech-related jobs for 10,000 trainees before the end of 2025. Their programs are well crafted to meet the needs of the marginalized including women, refugees, and persons with disabilities across Africa.



Indeed, digital literacy is the way to go and must be acknowledged in the literacy awareness conversation on a day like this.