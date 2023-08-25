Like Allen Gyimah, Nana Addo should vote for Afriyie Akoto

Opinions of Friday, 25 August 2023

Columnist: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Just like Allen Gyimah, the NPP Ashanti Regional Assistant Secretary, my mentor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will vote for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



I have this firm conviction because my mentor, Nana Addo has one unique trait that I always admired and as a result adopted his attitude of gratitude and reward for the immeasurable sacrifice to him, and this has been consistent with him since 1992!



It is trite knowledge that Afriyie Akoto’s strong and personal relationship with Nana Addo, and a class of diamond and very daring sacrifice toward the political growth and success of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no co-equal, and as usual of the aforementioned trait of Nana Addo, is surely to replicate.



This is my humble and harmless opinion and in all humility, I am certainly entitled to one!



I will also plead with the rest of the delegates of the Super Delegates Conference to also remember the continuous unblemished sacrifice of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for them in their time of need, and the NPP tradition, and their continuous struggles together with Afriyie Akoto since 1992 in the era of anguish to put back the party on track.



Also, they should vote massively for Dr. Akoto to uphold the sanctity of the party and its continuous growth, and his peerless vision to take the party and its members out of poverty, and set it on a path of achieving financial independence by setting up viable businesses at the national, regional and constituency levels of the party.



Hmm, May God be praised always.