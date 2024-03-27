Life has so much lessons to teach us if only we will pay attention enough to it

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

In my 50-plus years here, I have witnessed great pains, disappointments and hurts just as I have experienced miracles and a great sense of happiness and peace, the one that comes from within and not influenced by material gains.



I have experienced life at both ends, having been blessed with two neurotypical children and one with special needs.



I have had a period in my life where I had both parents with me and enjoyed a great sense of love security and happiness to losing both parents and 4 siblings, a time in my life that I thought I could not survive the next minute.



I can boldly say that sometimes the will to live and the will to keep fighting are more powerful than any medicine in this world.



I have come close to death, a point where nothing absolutely mattered to me but to ask the divine creator and the universe to bless me one more chance to live and be the best version of myself.



Once again I was blessed with life and I am forever grateful to God.



There were things I resolved in my heart to do after my close experience with death.



1) letting go of pains and Hurt by

Practicing advanced forgiveness.

2)setting boundaries to protect my mental health and inner peace.

3) letting go of things I can not change and finding other coping mechanisms

4)being truthful to myself and doing me.

5) taking break where necessary

6) helping others brought some great joy.

7) exercise and meditation

8)prayer



Sometimes we worry so much about things we absolutely have no control over.

Some of us wants everything to be perfect before we become happy which never happens.



We forget many times to live in the moment and appreciate the present.

Just remember life itself is a gift to be valued and treasured.



The mind is a very powerful tool.



Fill it with good experiences

Fear kills more than cancer

Live let others live

Let us try to be kind

Spread love and remember whatever you give comes back to you sometimes in a thousand folds.





