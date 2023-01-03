Letter to the IGP: Please stop the dangerous riding of police dispatch riders

Opinions of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Columnist: Dumenu Charles Selorm

I find the IGP's vision and approach to leading the Police very inspiring. We may all agree that the level of professionalism has been appreciated and public confidence has been greatly bolstered.



The police, a sworn friend of the public, is with the mandate of preventing and detecting crime, apprehending offenders, and maintaining public order and the safety of persons and properties.



The National Road Safety Commission (N.R.S.C), recorded about a 16% decline in road accidents as of August 2022 in comparison to 2021. I am of the view that the Police, The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), and other agents will not relent and rather remain consistent in their efforts so that this year may record an unprecedented decline in road accidents.



Rapid urbanization has come with traffic overload on our roads which has added up to the stress of living in our cities. Indeed, necessity is the mother of all inventions and in our ingenuity, we have seen a significant preference for motorbikes (okada) and tricycles as means of mobility. This service may have helped in the fluidity of people but has also intensified the reckless driving or riding on our roads. There's been a willful and carefree disregard for the safety of persons or property generally.



The Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2020, is against dangerous, reckless, and inconsiderate driving. Stunts such as wheelies, stoppies, and burnouts on public roads may be met with stiff punishments.



The Road Traffic Regulations Regulation 74(3) of L.I. 2180 of the Act provides that a siren may be fitted as a warning appliance and used on certain categories of motor vehicles. These categories include government vehicles used for official purposes by the Head of State. Although other public office holders may not have been prescribed, it has become a norm to see people of high repute move around accompanied by sirens and dispatch riders. I will like to reserve that subject for another day.



I have watched the police dispatch riders make stunts admirably on independence day celebrations and more. We may all find it entertaining in such a setting.

However, I am alarmed when I watch them deploy such antics on our roads. As much as this is a dangerous use of the road, it is a paradox and contradiction to the mandate of the police. As they are authorized to protect life and property, they can't be an accessory to the inverse of their mandate.



What is the point in arresting a young man from Nima for reckless motorbike riding or perhaps doing wheelies and stoppies when police dispatch riders are on our roads flipping their bikes dangerously and zigzagging? Thet have personally been involved in accidents in times past. How helpful are these stunts in helping the Police to achieve its fundamental role and indispensable mandate? I will be glad to be furnished with such valuable information.

Long live mother Ghana.