Letter to Electoral Commission: Your partisan posture is beyond horrific!

Opinions of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Columnist: Nana Yaw Osei

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana had gained global notoriety as the most

increasingly partisan EC in the continent of Africa. After New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) pyrrhic and embarrassing so-called victory in the election 2020, Akufo-Addo appointed Sylvia Annoh, the EC’s public affairs director as Ghana’s ambassador to Denmark.



This appointment validated an age-long suspicion of political shenanigans, susurrus, and the synergy that Akufo- Addo led NPP government had with EC in the lead-up to the controversial election 2020. Koo Nimo, never place yourself in a satirical spoof and sway to the anchor of the warped logic that Chairman Asiedu Nketia with National Democratic Congress (NDC) said NDC could not collate

their results.



What was the relationship between NDC not collating results and the constitutionally mandated body like EC producing conflicting figures. Only Jubilee House political juggernaut, masquerading as broadcast journalist like Paul Adom Otchere would ascribe to such a phony charade. To the extent that the initial results exceeded 100%. Akufo-Addo has carved a niche for himself as the most obstreperously undemocratic leader of Ghana who truly deserved the salutation 'your excellency', a derogatory expression used for tyrants with

narcissistic personality disorder like Idi Amin Dada.



Akufo-Addo pretends to be like the EC is his personal property. What is particularly ignoble and lamentable is the pugnacious appointments of known NPP stalwarts and aficionados into the independent EC.



Akufo-Addo despite his erudite knowledge in the polities of Ghana appointed Peter Appiahene KNUST-minted PhD holder of computer science and Hajia Salima Tijani a known NPP apparatchik into EC without recourse to the dangers to the nation.



History and antiquity bear unfavorable testimonies to bias EC. Lack of trust in the electoral commission is a recipe for conflict. Akufo-Addo who heretofore argued in 2013 that his results were rigged in favor of John Dramani Mahama became conspicuously enigmatic and paradoxical when he shockingly said that those who count the result do not matter.



All that Akufo-Addo cares about is breaking the eight sloganeering even if it means brinkmanship, electoral gerrymandering Like Jean Mensah led EC did to the residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu and Likpe (SAL). University of West Virginia’s PhD trained political scientist, Eric Bossman Asare who is expected to live

above political sophistry and reproach is on record to have said NDC is an existential threat to democracy.



Dear Akufo-Addo and EC workers, you have no registered oath in heaven to

destabilize the country. You guys dare not try anything sinister



EC must be ashamed for withdrawing from NDC primaries. In the run up to 2020

parliamentary and presidential elections, EC was slapped with litany of lawsuits. EC went ahead with the election. Ghana’s EC partisan nature is beyond horrific! This should be a source of consternation to all patriotic citizens.



When I saw Bossman Asare praying in the name of Jesus before the declaration of 2020 elections in the secular country like Ghana, I concluded that he sidled to the troughs of dishonesty. I am not trying to be condescending, even so, Ghana’s EC faking posture is becoming worrisome throwing God fearing Ghanaians into discomfiture and disquietude.



Akufo-Addo please eschew your hubris posture and express solicitude to

unarmed civilians who were murdered in cold blood at Techiman South.



God bless Our homeland Ghana.