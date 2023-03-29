You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2023 03 29Article 1740083

Opinions of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Columnist: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Let us stand up against bully of imposition of foreign culture, LGBTQ+ is not our way of life

We as a Nation have our culture, we should not allow foreign customs and culture to influence our way of life in our country while they criminalize our way of life in their country.

LGBTQ+ is not part of our culture and way of Life.

Same sex , Beastiality, Trans- forms and conversions such as half man half woman human being, half man half animal human being, among others are not our way of life, and as well, a threat to the very existence of the human race, form and species!

Our forefathers were able to protect the existence of the human race, form and species for over thousands of years before handing it to us in one piece, we should therefore not be the generation to destroy it, rather, we should be the generation to pass it secured in one piece to the next generation as our forefathers did for us!

We need to all stand up against any negative influence on our way of Life and the human race.

Let us protect our children, our generation, future generation, our species and our way of Life!

May God help and strengthen us all!

