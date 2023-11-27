Let’s touch lives when we are in leadership position because there will always be tomorrow

Opinions of Monday, 27 November 2023

Columnist: Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA)

Africa’s problems are politics, religion, and hypocrisy.



When we hold a position, the majority of our close associates are always protecting their daily bread, so they always tell you what you want to hear and sing your praises all because of favor. They sometimes make us create unnecessary, permanent enemies.





Almost all our leaders or former appointees got to know the truth when they got out of office, and that was the time to amend their ways. In Africa, when you hold a position, people pamper you, worship you, and even make you their god.



When you hold any leadership position, a lot of people attend your birthday party, funerals, your great-grandchildren's birthday party, and other ceremonies without you inviting them. Position friends are casual friends.



Their assignment ends when your position ends. Remember, if you can talk to the "powers," walk to them, boast of the powers, big belly, and worldly things, then remember your constituency.



Old friends are always the best, so please remember the ‘gabeans’ seller. She is still selling at a table.



Let’s touch lives when we are in a leadership position, because there will always be tomorrow. Coka, I care.