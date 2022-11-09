Let’s go out in black and red dresses every day until the president realises we are suffering

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Columnist: Emmanuel Graham Nyameke

THE POOR ARE DYING OF HUNGER BUT BAWUMIA AND NANA ADDO LAUGHS AT THEM

It’s unfortunate when you have held people in trust that they could do the job, only to give them the job and they collapse the business. In these economic hardships which have been brought on Ghanaians by Bawumia, Nana Addo, and Ken Ofori-Atta though they won’t accept responsibility for mismanagement of the economy, they continue to pour more petrol ⛽️ into the fire ???? by their lose comments at gatherings they were not invited.





First, it was Nana Addo laughing at Ghanaians that he never forced anyone to vote for him. Such a comment from him was trivialised on the political plate of the NPP. This old man again looked into the face of Ghanaians and told them lies when it was the least, they wanted to hear.



Coming to speak on the state of the economy, the old man, Nana Addo, just came campaigning. He mentioned the virus most Ghanaians cannot let go-Free SHS. He went on to lie about 1D and so on.



Besides comparing what the former President said in his speech to that of the old man, he made no sense. He continued to wound the people. And his vice won’t do better either. He was at a festival ground in the Volta region and as insensitive as he and his boss have always been, used the platform to campaign.



Thanks to Ghanaians who are feeling the pinch of the economy, they hooted at him. That alone should send them a message. But they don’t fear shame. The president had his share of the hooting but his NPP boys would attack the suffering Ghanaians who communicated to their president by that. Ghanaians are suffering but the old man won’t listen.



Ken must go trended on Twitter for days but for the words of the old man- “let him finish the IMF deal”, kept this “No plan man” in office to continue to subject the people to further torture. Nana Addo has vowed not to sack any leader not performing as some Ghanaians have called for.



But because he himself is not performing he sees anyone else as performing. How do you ask a blind person to draw his fellow from the dish? He will definitely not see anyone in the dish. But prices of commodities keep going up every second.



The issue of price control lacking in the country has doubled the suffering. Shops have different prices for the same commodities. The situation of price control checks would have helped if there was one, just as it is in Ivory Coast ????????. People are starving in the country. The president will not take any blame for that but blame it on the Ukraine war which was caused by the USA ????????, UK ???????? and some European countries. Can we survive this the next minute?



Let’s continue to use the streets till we realise a change. And until that change comes, let the streets of Ghana be all BLACK and RED dresses. Let us not rest until we are sure of a good future for our generations to come. LET US GO OUT IN RED AND BLACK SHIRTS EVERY DAY.



I EMMANUEL GRAHAM NYAMEKE HAVE BEEN AFFECTED TOO BY THE IRRESPONSIBLE ATTITUDE OF THE PRESIDENT.