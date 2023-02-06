Let’s encourage the youth to involve themselves in skills training activities

Opinions of Monday, 6 February 2023

Columnist: KWADWO YE-LARGE(THE POLITICAL DOCTOR )

In today's fast-paced and rapidly changing world, having a strong set of skills is becoming increasingly important for young people. With technology and automation transforming many industries, it's crucial for the youth of Ghana to be equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the job market. This is where skills training comes in.



Skills training is a form of education or learning that focuses on teaching and developing specific practical abilities and technical knowledge. It's designed to help individuals acquire the specific skills needed to perform a certain job or task, and is often delivered in a hands-on, practical setting. By participating in skills training, young people can not only improve their chances of securing employment, but they can also increase their earning potential and improve their job satisfaction.



However, despite the numerous benefits of skills training, many young people in Ghana are not taking advantage of these opportunities. This is due to a variety of reasons, including lack of awareness, limited access to training programs, and financial constraints. As a result, the youth are missing out on the chance to develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the modern workforce.



It's time for this to change. The government, schools, and community organizations should work together to encourage the youth of Ghana to get involved in skills training programs. This can be achieved through a variety of means, including:



Raising awareness: The first step in encouraging the youth to get involved in skills training is to raise awareness about the benefits of these programs. This can be done through presentations, workshops, and outreach efforts.



Providing access: The government and schools should work together to provide greater access to skills training programs, especially in rural and underprivileged areas. This can be achieved through partnerships with local businesses and organizations.



Offering financial support: The government and community organizations should offer financial support to young people who want to participate in skills training programs. This can be in the form of scholarships, grants, or low-interest loans.



Encouraging youth participation: Schools and community organizations should encourage young people to get involved in skills training programs. This can be achieved through mentorship programs, internships, and other hands-on learning opportunities.



By working together to encourage the youth of Ghana to get involved in skills training programs, we can help them develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the modern workforce. This, in turn, will lead to a more prosperous and sustainable future for Ghana as a whole.



In conclusion, skills training is an essential aspect of education and career development, and it's crucial for the youth of Ghana to take advantage of these opportunities. By encouraging young people to get involved in these programs, we can help them develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the modern workforce. So let's work together to make this happen!