Let's empower the youth to propel NPP's victory in 2024

Opinions of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Columnist: John Kwame Duodu

As the NPP Constituency first vice chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Atwima Nwabiagya South and a proud Ashanti Regional TESCON Patron, I implore the youth of our party to be the driving force behind our success in the 2024 general elections.



We must tirelessly and diligently work towards breaking the eight-year rule and securing victory for our party the NPP. Through my extensive interactions with TESCON members across the Ashanti Region, I have come to realize the immense impact the youth have on the electoral victories of our great Party the NPP and I dare say that without their unwavering support and tireless efforts, our party may struggle to maintain its hold on power in 2024.



The youth remain the strongest force within our great party; possessing the energy and time necessary to campaign tirelessly across the country.



It is therefore crucial that our party leadership prioritize the needs of the youth to energize them for the upcoming task.



As a leader within the party, I urge my fellow leaders in our Elephant family to recognize the importance of the youth and to make their needs a top priority. I suggest that the youth wings in the various constituencies, together with the TESCON branches in the various tertiary institutions, be strengthened without delay.



Additionally, there should be constant engagement between the grassroots and the leadership, not only during funerals and weddings but also regarding the general welfare of the youth. Leaders must help create enabling opportunities for the youth to tap into. This move will make them more independent, dependable, and not always reliant on the leaders to survive.



I am aware that our party has made significant strides in securing certain advantageous positions, and we commend them for their efforts. However, we must not forget the hardworking individuals who have played crucial roles in securing our power. I, therefore implore the attentive Nana Addo and Bawumia-led government to continue identifying these individuals and providing them the necessary support, as they have done over the past seven years.



We must recognize and appreciate the contributions of all members of our party and ensure that they are adequately supported. Furthermore, I suggest that the party looks to hardworking, committed, and dedicated leaders to lead us in both the parliamentary and presidential elections to help us break the eight-year

rule.



By doing so, we can ensure that they are fully equipped and motivated to help us secure victory in the upcoming elections. Let us all work together to make our party stronger and more successful than ever before. With the youth leading the way, we can achieve great strides and secure a bright future for our beloved country.