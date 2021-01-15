Opinions of Friday, 15 January 2021

Columnist: Raymond Ablorh

Lessons from Uganda to young Ghanaians

Bobi Wine

I'm inspired by the young man challenging the incumbent in Uganda. He would've been too young in Ghana, a baby with sharp teeth. Like Jerry Rawlings, the surest way he could be a President in Ghana would've been through a coup d'etat.



Bobi isn't more intelligent and smarter than young Ghanaians like Bright Simons, Franklin Cudjoe, Okudjeto Ablakwa, Felix Kwarkye, Sammy Gyamfi, Sammy Awuku, Oppong Nkrumah, Ernesto Yeboah, etc.



He doesn't appreciate governance and public policy making and implementation approaches than our young people. He isn't better than them.



But, in Ghana, these talented young people who have fought for and continue to fight for their parties, constituents and nation aren't appreciated enough.



Their only crime is that they're young people and young people aren't good enough in my dear country, Ghana.



In Ghana, young people are only good as followers. They're supposed to follow until the old have stolen enough and the young have been poisoned enough to become deadlier thieves than their godfathers and godmothers to become good enough.



And, they follow sheepishly until it's their time.



It's good to be nurtured and groomed for bigger mandates at the national level. But, throughout history, people in their 20s and 30s have delivered remarkable leadership for their communities and nations.



Some of our leaders had the opportunity to lead when they're younger than many of us. They only grew up to realise that young people aren't good enough and blocked leadership opportunities from the relatively young.



Even the young don't believe in other young people. They trust and follow exhausted old men and women who've nothing tangible to offer anymore.



Yes, the old have the money, the experience, and are supposed to be more knowledgable and wiser but how have they demonstrated all that in leadership in Africa.



Looking at what has transpired in Ghana from 2017 to 2020, what justification do we have for valuing aged people over young citizens? What extraordinary leadership have we seen that makes older presidents in Africa better than their children?



Absolutely, nothing.



Yet, we continue to look at young people with resentment while old men pile national debt and mismanage national resources until they can no longer hold on to power.



All those praising Bobi in Ghana know very well that they wouldn't support such a person in Ghana against old men like Nana Akufo-Addo who isn't too different from the Ugandan President.



There comes a time in the history of nations when young people like Bobi rise to the occasion to speak up when giants are quietly eating with tyrants and dictators.



Bobi is an inspiration to me and all African youth. His courage, resilience and commitment to his cause is remarkable.



He's stood against all the odds. He's fought a very tough dictator and his bad governance. History has recorded him whether he wins or not.



If Bobi is good for Uganda, we, young Ghanaians like you and I are good for Ghana. Let's the Ghanaian youth be inspired to rise and accept our generational invitation to redefine our democracy and shape our future.



25 to 30 years from today, the John Kufuors, Nana Akufo-Addos, John Mahamas, etc., wouldn't be here to repay the huge debts they're piling for us.



It's our collective responsibility to prevent them from misusing or mismanaging our resources and destroying our future, a future they may not be part of.



As I watch Bobi, something Sir Sam Jonah, Ghanaian international business leader told me very recently comes to mind, "this is your time. You, the young people of this nation are supposed to lead now and provide innovative answers to our pressing development questions. We, the relatively old had our time, did what we could do. This is your time."



President Ablorh.