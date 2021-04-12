Leadership in courage, intergrity

Opinions of Monday, 12 April 2021

Columnist: CDG-GH

The NDC Party is searching for core leaders and Flag bearer for the 2024 elections. Similarly NPP is following the same agenda. Relative to this exercise, Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) ; seeks to assist by drawing attention to core values in leadership.



It has often been said that the missing link to true national development and economic growth in Africa is leadership. Indeed poverty in Africa is due to absence of leadership. The inborn characteristics of leadership are morals, probity, accountability, integrity, social justice; and above all a physical and spiritual desire to fight corruption and greed.



Leadership is an inborn tendency. It is neither identical to politics nor an act of voting a rich politician to lead. Leadership is more than reading and applying the thoughts of a book on leadership.



Politics without leadership traits, drives a country into confusion, mismanagement, corruption, greed, deceit, tribalism, ethnicity, nepotism, state capture and encapsulation ; leading to a sell out of the country to foreign powers and interest.



Leadership is a sacred obligation to a country and people. The leadership vow alone compels the leader to work towards prosperity for the people and national development. Leadership is therefore not for everyone who wishes to lead, but for those with leadership traits, and ready to die for their country.



We need committed, loyal leaders with strong will and heart to renegotiate outmoded contracts and agreements with foreign Companies (Mining, Oil and Gas) ; to plough back enough revenue for development; instead of borrowing.



Leaders in Africa today, are mostly self centered stooges being manipulated by systems in America, Europe, China and UN agencies; to the detriment of their countries. As compensation, millions of dollars are paid in their names into foreign bank accounts.



The committed leaders, with courage and integrity are often removed from office or killed before they succeed in developing their economies. Examples of such leaders are : Dr Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Sankara of Burkina Faso, Sylvanus Olympio of Togo, Lumumba of Congo, and Makufuli of Tanzania. May their Souls rest in perfect peace.



If African leaders would focus on, and be led by the philosophy of : “Total rejection of corruption and greed, amid dispensation of ego and riches, in national development and prosperity for the people”, it is likely Africa would regain her ancient fame of Timbuktu.