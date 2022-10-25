Leaders must rule with integrity; Auditor General must be firm on its duties when it comes to governmental agencies

Opinions of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Columnist: Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)

I have always fancied the Prime Ministerial system of governance to our Executive Presidential system, simply because, the former has a much better way of putting the leader in check.



But I have also been thinking of a scenario where Ghana was practicing Prime Ministerial system with the sitting Prime Minister resigning, and a new one had to be elected by fellow MPs; it will be a 'Cocoa season' for them.



So for instance, if what's unfolding in Britain, where three MPs are vying to succeed Liz Truss, was in Ghana, their fellow MPs would' be, behind the scenes, pledged support for them all, just for cash.



So, whether we adopt the Parliamentary system of governance, Executive Presidency or amalgamation of both, people will still find clever ways to 'chop'. 'Corruption edware Ghanafoɔ binom sram!!!", Which literally means corruption has engulfed most Ghanaians.



Can the Agric Minister come out to account for the alleged 4 billion Fund he got from our oil fund which was meant for the Planting for Food and Jobs program initiated as a policy under president Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government, with the notion of government going to use it to plant wheat in this country, but rather find ourselves importing wheat from Ukraine?



If I may ask, Mr. Agric Minister, are we importing tomatoes as alleged by many traders? If yes, is the President aware of this situation? Can the Auditor General Audit the Ministry of Agriculture and all other governmental institutions and give adequate reports to Ghanaians?



I believe it is appropriate to seek for transparency, accountability and justice to speak with fact to Mr. president that the calling of reshuffling in his government is extremely important now, looking at the direction at which our country is heading to.



Could it be that what Ghanaians are alleging against most Miniters of state are true and therefore the high demand for a reshuffling of president Akufo-Addo's Ministers are so important?

Could it also be that the President is being misled by the people around him?

How often does the Auditor General audit our state institutions and the reports sent to the president?



What has become the role of the Ministry for Evaluation and Monitoring created under President Akuffo Addo's administration?



The President must be hard on his appointees and demand for accountability on their part. Ministers and MPs must lead the nation with integrity and their good legacies will linger in the minds of Ghanaians.



It is time now for the father of the land to act swiftly and save the nation from entering into the ditch that's staring us in the eyes.



Mr. President, you assured us that you and your men knew how to save the economy and bring it back to life but what you didn't know is how to bring someone back to life. Please save the nation and let your integrity be kept.



