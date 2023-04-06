Lawyer Ace Ankoma is disappointed in Akufo Addo

Opinions of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

I am confident that if Ace Ankoma had a third eye or was clairvoyant with the ability to predict the future, he would have refrained from joining a group of protesters who were opposing John Mahama because his complaints and allegations about why the demonstration is required are only superficial. The most destructive government in Ghana's political history is currently in place, with a tyrant and incompetent leader Akufo Addo in charge. Ace Ankoma can’t deny it.



It amazes me that there are men like Ace Ankoma who have a good educational background in Ghana but many of them lack vision and cannot even acknowledge that Akufo Addo is a man who, if one chooses to follow him, will cause the greatest humiliation. I question why scholars, academicians, pastors, and noblemen can't see this if a common writer like me can think critically and predict how my life will end by supporting Akufo Addo. God didn’t reveal to me, I knew that Akufo Addo will fail.



I have repeatedly stated that I don't regret not having a university degree to make me a better writer; rather, I am grateful for the limited education I received because. As soon as Akufo Addo was elected president of Ghana, I knew the country would be driven into a ditch since I realized he wasn't qualified

to be the leader of a nation, had no idea about what leadership means; and more importantly, he was motivated to enter politics by his father, who had also failed miserably during the Nkrumah era.



Ace Ankomah, a tall and lanky lawyer, was one of those who relentlessly attacked John Mahama while he was president. During one of the largest protests he participated in against the former Ghanaian leader, his sensational remark about 'working like a bull' went viral. Even though Ghanaians can communicate effectively, many of them struggle to describe the significance of the topics they discuss, as usual; tribalism, hypocrisy, lies, and hatred enabled Akufo Addo to win the presidency.



No one can deny that there is no corruption in African politics, so I'll ask lawyer Ankoma if he's happy with Akufo Addo's efforts to combat it after branding Mahama as corrupt and incompetent. Can Ace Ankoma honestly claim that Akufo Addo's appalling leadership is better than what he demonstrated

during the John Mahama administration? Can Ace Ankoma agree that the president has incurred so much debt in Ghana, through his reckless lifestyle and widespread corruption?



Tribalism and hatred made it possible for Ghanaians to believe Akufo Addo's lies and fabrications that Mahama is truly dishonest and incapable, and that he will make Ghana a great country by lowering taxes.



However, can Ace Ankoma tell Ghanaians how many taxes Akufo Addo has implemented in Ghana since taking office, even though he cannot create jobs? Akufo Addo relies on taxes to cover the gaps left by incompetence and corruption. If I have to blame anyone for Ghana's current terrible state, Ace Ankoma will be included.



He is a representative of this destructive government that has ruined investments and companies and driven many poor people to an early grave by committing suicide. Akufo Addo is a man with a wicked heart who looks to be thoughtful. He keeps introducing measures that are hurting the common people and

the country.



After being a victim of the bad government he engineered, Ace Ankoma now says that “Ghana irritates me; I give up on it every day.”



According to him, “Ghana irritates me very much. Every day, I give up on Ghana and the next day, I’m back still trying to see if we can make Ghana well. Every day I say let’s just give up, but sometimes I feel like let’s just forget it. It happens to me and I will say today I won’t bother myself with Ghana, in two hours I’m back writing something about Ghana because this is Ghana.”



Why is Ace Ankoma lamenting? Has he now realized that protesting Mahama was a foolish thing to do, considering the incompetence and the widespread corruption of this government that has crippled the nation? If it were stated in Ghana's constitution that a party could be banned if its performance was poorer, I would have voted in favor of that motion because I believe the New Patriotic Party to be the most worthless in the entire globe. They claimed to have the men, but these individuals are the most destructive and incompetent persons the world has ever seen.