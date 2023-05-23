Lamentation over transport fares

Opinions of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Columnist: Kelvin Akrong

For the past two weeks, I have been using a commercial vehicle to commute from home to school. And I have seen in the news that there is a reduction in transport fares effective Wednesday, May 17.



However, passengers have been lamenting for a week now, as the drivers and mates refuse to reduce transport fares as directed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU). FTHGHANA.COM stated: “. . .The road transport fares were reduced by 10% across the nation.”



The new prices are said to affect all forms of vehicular transportation including Inter-city (trotro), Intercity (long distance), and shared taxis. In a press statement, the Road Transport Operators and Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) noted that the decrease comes as a result of the government's consistent reduction of petroleum prices.



The GPRTU and TO urged drivers, members, and commuters to comply with the latest transport fares, to ensure a successful implementation.



On my way to school this morning, instead of a decrease in fares, there was rather an increase. The normal fare from Osu (where I live) to Legon (where I school) is GH¢7. So, a 10% reduction would mean GH₵6.3 pesewas. I however paid GH₵7.5 pesewas under duress.



Paying an extra 50 pesewas was not the issue, but the fact that drivers and mates are not complying with rules and regulations hurt. Returning home, it was different as I paid GH₵7 to Osu, from Legon. Still no reduction in the fare.



It takes not only the government to make the country better. It takes you, and I.



“The people cannot delegate to government the power to do anything which would be unlawful for them to do themselves.”