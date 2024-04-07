Lambussie MP urges legislative intervention and curriculum change in Africa

Opinions of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Columnist: Bassing Kamaldeen

The Member of Parliament for Lambussie Constituency, Dr. Bright Bakye Yelviel, has called for legislative intervention in curriculum development and change in Africa.



He made this call during a panel discussion at the ongoing 2nd Africa Education Summit at the University of Nottingham, UK, on the challenges facing education in Africa and the role of Parliament in influencing curriculum development and change.



Representing the Ghanaian Parliamentary delegation at the summit, he underscored the role of the legislative arm of government in determining educational policy and training in member countries.



Other members of the panel discussion included the vice chancellor of Lagos State University, the Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Nottingham, and a professor of education from Liberia and Seychelles Universities.



The theme for this year’s summit is "Entrepreneurship and Skills Development in the 21st Century Education System: Africa-European Perspectives."



The Africa Education Summit is an important global event where representatives from various countries come together to discuss and address significant matters in the fields of education, science, and culture affecting member countries.



The summit provides a platform for networking with development partners and the cross-fertilization of ideas with experts from various fields who are passionate about the future of education in Africa. This provides an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and build relationships with potential development partners.



Central to its mandate on education, the conference also featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops where participants could learn about the latest research, best practices, and innovative approaches to education. By engaging in these sessions, members gained valuable insights and exchanged ideas with other attendees.