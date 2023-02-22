LS1 Heads – A Guide To LS1 Cylinder Head

Opinions of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Columnist: Dirk Wagy

Ever since humans started using motor cars, they have undergone massive transformations, makeovers and evolutions. Every part of modern-day vehicles is a highly advanced version of what was used in the first car. A massive breakthrough was the introduction of LS1 heads or LS1 cylinder heads.



They turned the motor vehicle industry upside down and were considered a significant investment due to their power and dependability. There are so many things and microscopic details to learn about LS engines or cylinder heads, and this guide here will familiarise you with most of them.



LS Engines Debut Story



It was in the year 1997 that the LS series initially debuted in the markets, and General Motors gave it the name of 'Third Generation Small Block Models. These Iron Block models were used in trucks initially, and finally, the all-aluminum LS1 version was introduced into the market with Chevrolet Corvette C5. Currently, General Motors associates LS1 cylinder heads with the modern v8 engine family.



The best LS1 heads are known for their power, coupled with a solid construction, compact design, and a storied legacy. These features have made them a legendary choice, and undoubtedly, they are the most prevalent, most studied, and the most sought GM engines. As compared to other V8 options, LS1 243 heads and LS1 ported heads are lightweight and compact in size, but they still deliver unbelievable power.



Strengths of the LS1 Engines



Common people are aware of the potency of LS engines, but they have no idea where they get this strength from. Here are the four reasons why LS engines are still a popular replacement choice in the automobile industry.



Pushrods



The fact is that not just pushrods are incredibly useful, but it is also about what impact they have on the overall engine size. There are no overhead cams and this reduces total height, and as a result, LS heads become more compact than any other smaller displacement engines.



Aluminum Casting



LS1 engines are made from aluminum which is known for their incredible strength and their light weight. Aluminum makes the blocks and heads very light in weight, and this is another reason why LS engines are used in a host of vehicles ranging from classic Camaros to Miatas.



6-Bolt Main Bearing Caps,b>



In these LS1 headers, you will find four bolts going in vertically and two in the horizontal position to create a rigid bottom. This allows LS heads to deliver increased output and get acclaimed as the best in the lot.



Generous Cam-to-Crank Spacing



This space is beneficial as it leaves room to fit a longer throw crank or the longer strokes for the engine. The benefit is a greater swept volume and hence, enhanced power and torque.



Interesting Facts to Know About LS1 Engines



Easy to Get a Hold of and Economical



Yes, this is a fact that LS1 engines are available almost everywhere and at very affordable prices. The reason is the over-production as Chevrolet decided to put them in every rear-wheel drive manufactured by them. The availability of an economical and easy-to-get engine means replacement and repair become significantly easier, and you don't have to hunt down an engine.



Replacement to LT1 Found in Firebirds and Camaros



LT1 was a racing-inspired engine with a high-lift camshaft, high-winding personality, and solid valve lifters. All of them combined to redefine the small block performance of 4th generation F-Body twins like the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird. LS1 came as a replacement for LT1 and promised to make an even greater splash with its new small-block V8 technology. This was an essential chapter in the book of the modern performance of these engines. LT engines were producing an output of 275 horsepower, and its successor, LS1 243 heads came with a whopping power of 345 horsepower.



Designed as a Y-Block Design



Automobile engineers working with Chevrolet were aware that the strength of the block was a critical factor while designing LS1 engines. Hence, to incorporate a solid foundation, they designed the LS block as a Y-Block, as it allows the use of 6 bolt main caps on the crankshaft. We have already discussed above that these 6 bolts design provides rigidity and greater crankshaft.



Have Smaller Proportions than Their Competitors



LS1 engines come with reduced proportions, and this makes it much easier to swap into vehicles even with a small engine base. They get this compact size due to the old-school pushrod design that is distinct from all modern-day engines with overhead cams. The LS1 heads can help you attain better performance and fuel economy at a low price.



Tons of Aftermarket Support



The aftermarket for Chevrolet has sprouted enormously after the advent of LS1 cylinder heads and engines. You will find numerous swap kits in the open market to make it easier to trade Chevrolet LS engines into any other automobile you want.



FAQs?



What Heads Can Go On LS1



When we talk about bolting an LS head to an LS engine, we are not simply concerned about fitting them together. The LS head and engine must function together. One must remember that a cylinder head should never go with a block whose bore diameter is much smaller than the valve layout featured by the cylinder head.



Running a cylinder head intended for a large bore size with an unfitting block can lead the valves to crash into the block. So, you can note that LS1 and LS6 engines can run only intake manifold, i.e. LS1, LS6 and LS2 cathedral port heads. We can never install LS3, LS7 or LS9 heads on an LS1, LS6 and LS2 block due to the difference in valve and bore sizes.



What Size Are LS1 Heads?



The LS1 heads have 67cc combustion chambers with a cathedral-shaped intake port. The intake runner volume is 200cc with a valve diameter of 2.00 inches, while the exhaust runner volume is 70cc with a valve diameter of 1.55 inches.



What Are The 241 LS1 Heads?



Seven versions of LS engines were produced by General Motors, and most of them featured different heads. A 3-digit unique identification number was assigned to each type of engine head and it is stamped next to the valve cover. 241 is the 3-digit unique identification number used for identifyingLS1 heads. The earlier versions of LS1 heads also had 339, 806 and 853, respectively as the unique identification number.





What LS Head Is The Best?



LS6 heads came and proved to the world that they are far superior in terms of performance than any other engine, including LS1. Unfortunately, these LS6 heads are no longer in production, and this brings us back to LS1 engines. They have performance potential and admirable stability. They are ideal for extreme performance and applications at high loads and high speeds.





Are LS1 And LS2 Heads The Same?



The LS series of engines by General Motors are quite similar to each other, and LS1 and LS2 engines are no exception. There are significant differences between the LS1 and LS2 cylinder heads. The main function of cylinder heads is to control the inflow and outflow of air in the engine.



One key difference is that LS2 cylinder heads allow more airflow as compared to LS1 heads. Further, the combustion chamber of LS1 has a volume of 67cc, which is larger than the combustion chamber of LS2, which is 65cc. This difference in the volume of combustion chambers leads to an increased compression ratio in LS2, which results in greater power output.



How Much HP Is An LS1?

LS1 is one of the engine variants that is known for its horsepower and torque. How much horsepower one can fetch out of an LS1 engine depends on the period it was manufactured, and those manufactured between 1997 and 2000 generated 345 horsepower and torque. Those manufactured between 2001 and 2007 produced 350 horsepower, which got a boost to 400.





What’s Better LS1 or Ls6?

LS1 and LS6 models of the V8 engines are undoubtedly the most reliable engines. One of the best features is their aluminum bodies which make them lighter and stronger, and they are also less prone to wear and tear.



When choosing one, more close observation is required. Since the LS6 model is the modified version of the LS1 model, it comes with a few improved features. The main reason behindLS1 engine upgrading was to improve air intake and increase compression boost output. LS6 engines also have windows cast between the cylinder blocks. So, comparatively, LS6 stands at a slightly better footing. But, at the same time, LS6 engines are costlier than LS1 engines.





Will LS3 Heads Work on LS1?



Yes, LS3 heads can be put on LS1 engines, but together, they will create a piston-to-block clearance issue.



(NOTE- The bore diameter of the LS1 block is much smaller than the valve layout of LS3 cylinder heads.)



Is LS1 A Good Engine?



When introduced by General Motor LS1 was one of the most impressive engines of its era. Since then, many more models and updated designs have been launched, but the reputation of the LS1 model remains unaffected. The combination of compact size and immense power makes LS1 engines a highly trustworthy product in the automobile industry.



There are obviously other engines that are more powerful or more compact in size, but it’s rare to find a combination of both. LS1 engines have a very simple design with a durable body built. This design eases the process of fixing any issue and also provides room for modifications to enhance the functioning. Thanks to its simple design, LS1 is not a costly engine model and is readily available in the market.