LGBTQ+ advocacy visit or development visit; Ghana is not a place for cultural assimilation

Opinions of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Columnist: Bismark Kwabla Kpobi

It is appalling and mind-boggling to hear that the American's Vice President, Kamala Harris, travelled all the way to Africa, and Ghana in particular, to be advocating for LGBTQ, which is abominable and animalistic in an African and religious setting.



Must that be the reason why the whole Jubilee House was decorated and lit in LGBTQ colours?



Oh, so the vice president of America came purposely to blackmail our government with our ailing, self-inflicted economic crisis and LGBTQ+ advocacy agenda in a disguised, camouflaged visit and human rights fight?



So the US government is intentionally pushing what they know deep down in their hearts is 'insanity' on Ghana in order to penetrate other African countries once they capture Ghana?



Let it be known to them and the LGBTQ+ community that Ghana is a sovereign country despite the fact that our current leaders seem to have given them more leverage to make their voices heard, hence the 'inflated superpower ego and mentality of imposition'.



We know some of our leaders love filthy wealth and corrupt practises, but one thing the vice president of America and their group of people living with 'Self Identity Crisis' should be aware of is that Ghanaians in general will resist this kind of imposition.



You can line up some influential youth and give them monies to champion LGBTQ+

activities under the guise of human rights, but we are forewarned about your modes of operation as outlined in Alice Ann Bailey's 10 points of the New Era demonic movement.



How normal is it to say polygamy is illegal but animalistic sexual behavioural disorders are normal?



Does it make sense if not for demonic and evil intentions to control the world?

Some of us are not interested in your western opportunities, and we won't compromise ourselves for such abnormalities. Ghana is not and is not ready to add another problem to our bad governance and corrupt practises bedevilling us.



To the government, we are watching all your moves and steps.



To the honourable members of Parliament: don't allow greed for dollars to influence your well-brought-up cultural system for evil; go and pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as the Ugandan government has done.



To the general Ghanaians, let us stand up against demonic assimilation of the New World Order on us in disguised forms of human rights advocacy.