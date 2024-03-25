LGBT+ law will not pose any major economic and human security threats to Ghana

Opinions of Monday, 25 March 2024

Columnist: Bill Godson Ocloo

The Anti-LGBT+ bill, or Proper Human and Family Values Bill, recently passed by Ghana's Parliament, has been met with mixed reactions from the Ghanaian public. Some have argued that the bill is necessary to protect the country's moral values, while others have argued that it is discriminatory and could have a negative impact on the country's economy.



The bill has been criticized by some international organizations, including the United Nations Human Rights Council.



In a statement, the UNHRC said the bill "could have a negative impact on the enjoyment of human rights by LGBTQ people in Ghana, including the rights to equality and non-discrimination, freedom of expression, association and assembly, and the rights to privacy and family life."



The bill has also been criticized by some businesses and investors, who have expressed concerns that it could damage Ghana's reputation as an open and welcoming country.



In a statement, the American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana said the bill "could have a negative impact on the country's ability to attract foreign investment and talent."



It is difficult to say definitively whether the anti-LGBT+ bill will pose security issues for Ghana's economy.



However, there are some concerns that the bill could damage Ghana's reputation as an open and welcoming country, which could have a negative impact on the country's economy.



The LGBTQ+ laws in Ghana and their impact on human security are very complex and highly contentious. The situation regarding LGBT+ rights in Ghana has been a subject of significant debate, both domestically and internationally. The conversation around whether such laws pose a threat to human security depends largely on perspectives and definitions of human security itself.



Human security is a concept that extends beyond the traditional notion of security (focused on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states) to include economic, health, environmental, personal, community, and political security for individuals.



From this broad perspective, laws that criminalize or severely restrict LGBTQ+ rights could be seen as a threat to human security for several reasons:



Personal Security:



LGBTQ+ individuals may face threats to their personal safety due to legal frameworks that criminalize their existence or relationships. This can lead to harassment, violence, and even death without sufficient legal protection.



Health Security:



Such laws can also hinder LGBTQ+ individuals' access to healthcare, including mental health services, HIV/AIDS prevention, and treatment, due to stigma and discrimination in the healthcare system.



Community and Political Security:



The inability to live openly or to assemble and express oneself freely threatens the community and political security of LGBTQ+ individuals. It can prevent them from forming supportive communities or advocating for their rights and well-being.



Economic Security:



Discrimination in employment and other economic arenas can lead to economic instability and poverty among LGBTQ+ populations.



However, defenders of these laws often argue from a standpoint of cultural, religious, or social norms, suggesting that such regulations are necessary to protect these values and, by extension, a different conceptualization of community security.



The assessment of whether LGBTQ+ laws are a threat to human security in Ghana requires a nuanced understanding of human rights, legal standards, and the diverse perspectives within Ghanaian society.



It is also a rapidly evolving issue, with ongoing advocacy from both local and international human rights organizations aiming to influence the legal and societal landscape regarding LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.