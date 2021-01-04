Opinions of Monday, 4 January 2021

Columnist: Osei-Tutu, Kennedy

Kwame Nkrumah is indeed founder of Ghana, a country in West Africa

Kwame Nkrumah is Ghana's first president

Ghana, a country in West Africa is a country founded by the man my maternal grandfather, a prominent 2nd-In-Command Traditional Governor/Ruler of Dormaa Kingdom and Chief of Wamfie a.k.a. Mansinhene funded his political party. Kwame Nkrumah is truly the founder of the country constituted by one of the most ruthlessly wicked group of humans on Earth.



Ghana is indeed the country of the most wicked group of humans on Earth! The situation, especially with its Security Forces (who together with my Dormaa and Berekum ethnic tribes are typical representative sample of the wickedness/witchcraft in the country), is such bad that making the country have a new beginning can never produce the needed positive change.



During the agitation for independence for Ghana, J.B. Danquah's educated elites of United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC, the first political party to be formed in Ghana and one of the mother parties of the current ruling New Patriotic Party, the NPP. The others are K.A. Busia's Traditional Rulers/Governors parties of National Liberation Movement, NLM and United Party, UP together giving the Danquah-Busia Political Tradition in Ghana.



In recent times we first had President Kufuor coming from the Busia camp and now President Akofo-Addo Jnr from the Danquah camp to balance the equation in the Danquah-Busia Political Tradition), were saying self-government in the shortest possible time i.e. as soon as possible, Nkrumah was rushing through using force and militant methods to demand self-government now thereby making this his method become the foundation pillar of the country.



This character of the country is abundantly demonstrated by the behavior of the country's hit squad call Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and their political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



As Nkrumah rushed and forced the colonial administrators to grant independence to the country (incredibly enough my father as a baby was at the back of my grandmother at the Old Polo Ground to witness the declaration of Ghana's independence on 6th March, 1957 by Nkrumah, a year later Nkrumah went abusing my maternal grandfather at Dormaa. What a world?



Small world indeed! What goes around surely comes around) immediately without the right arrangements, sufficient preparation and due diligence with regards to our sociological and political constitution, the resultant effect is what we are seeing now.



The most absurd logic I have ever come across which Nkrumah epitomized is the believe that being simply the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence will automatically make the country the best in Africa.



UGCC members were saying let us take our time and make proper arrangements, due diligence, proper consultation, detail study of our society and political systems, planning, preparation etc to see how best to run the country and the most effective system of governance to employ such as making the intelligentsia or politicians become head of government and Traditional Rulers/Governors head the state in a kind of tradition meeting change to achieve INNOVATIVE GOVERNANCE.



A kind of line of reasoning of Prof. Nukunya (my former lecturer in Sociology at the University of Ghana, Legon) in his book "Tradition and Change". That would have modernized our traditional governance system to run the country successfully to yield greater dividend to the citizenry.



When I was using Facebook up until the terrorist cum mafia BNI (Bureau of National Investigation) which is Gaddafi trained Ghana's primary security agency, secret service and national security agency made them to disable my account and ban me completely, I monitored how Ghanaians were full of admiration for Rwanda, praising their President, his government and the citizens for making Rwanda a great country.



Hello! Is Ghana normal? Have we forgotten so soon the country Rwanda? This is a country that was plunge into several years of civil war and even experience Genocide.



And today, they have come out of it and doing so well on the governance and economic indicators such that the country that was first to gain independence in sub-Saharan Africa is envying and extolling. What a shame? I honestly believe Ghana as a country needs assistance of a Community Psychologist to diagnose the psychology of the country and prescribed appropriate treatment.



Nobody achieves anything positive with rushing and use of force like President Nkrumah did especially when it has to do with forming a state out of a murderous and human destructive people (i.e. a society of witches and wizards).



And after rushing and forcing the country into independence when for instance we were not yet prepared by virtue of not being equipped with the requisite competencies to run a country, President Nkrumah with all the financial resources left under his care decided to use it to politically project himself over others in the country like the incident that occurred exactly a year after forcing the country into independence i.e. in 1958 whereby he with support of police personnel mercilessly and ruthlessly physically assaulted my maternal grandfather by name Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour (ex-Krontihene: 2nd-In-Command King of Dormaa Kingdom, Head of the King Makers and Chief of Wamfie a.k.a. Mansinhene) at his palace in Wamfie.



An abomination in the highest order! For more on this read my "Grand Expose' On Persecution of Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour and His Family" to gain further insight on the matter. If you do not have a copy yet (since no media House has the political courage to publish it), kindly email me on kenoseitutu@yahoo.com or oseitutuken@gmail.com for your free copy.



Not only did Nkrumah use the country's financial resources to politically project himself over others in the country but also politically projected himself over others in Africa in the name of Pan-Africanism and ended up putting Africa in a hot "Pan".



Let me expatiate on how Nkrumah ended up putting Africa in a hot "Pan" under the guise of Pan-Africanism. As he used FORCE to get fast independence for Ghana to enable him gain access to governmental/political power to politically project himself over others in the country, he similarly FORCED other African countries to also emolute Ghana when they were equally not ready.



This action of his is captioned in his famous misleading quote "the independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent". He did not only FORCED other African countries to follow Ghana's example but wasted Ghana's scarce resources to help those African countries accelerate attainment of independence not for his love for the African continent as he wanted the world to believe but with the prime objective of enabling him politically project himself over national leaders of those African countries just like he had successfully done in Ghana.



His selfish goal here was to FORCED all countries in Africa to gain independence and then he becomes a so-called "President of United States of Africa (USA)". There is this popular story about something that ensued between Nkrumah and Obafemi Awolowo of Nigeria which I learnt during my time in Nigeria. After Nigeria also gained independence, Nkrumah was trying to be all over the place dictating affairs in Nigeria.



Awolowo then told him to leave them alone as Nigerians are capable of managing their own affairs in a kind of way Nkrumah also told the White people that the Black man is capable of managing his own affairs. Awolowo made Nkrumah to be aware that just like they and other people like my grandfather by name Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour of Dormaa Kingdom (a clear example of an unsung hero in Ghana, Africa and the whole world) helped him gain independence for Ghana, likewise he too simply helped them to achieve same for Nigeria. And that is all and that Nkrumah should now focus on Ghana whiles they also focus on Nigeria.



This was what ensued that made Nigeria to be excluded from the Ghana-Guinea-Mali Union formed by Nkrumah. If not for this issue, Nigeria would have always being the first country Ghana would have a union ties with. Nkrumah and top nationalist leaders of Nigeria like Awolowo himself and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (first President of Nigeria, ceremonial Head of State though) were very good friends way back.



In fact Nkrumah was the successor to Dr. Nnamdi back in London, UK as President of the West African Student Union (WASU). Dr. Nnamdi was the first President of the association. Dr. Nnamdi and Awolowo had also being in Ghana supporting Nkrumah when his Convention People's Party (CPP) was achieving electoral success. Actually Dr. Nnamdi's newspaper that he established in 1934 in Accra, Ghana called African Morning Post was later used to campaign for Nkrumah and his CPP.



Nkrumah himself was not knew to Nigeria as he had visited Lagos to get financial assistance from his uncle who was doing business there at the time he was travelling to UK to pursue his studies under an international scholarship. This egocentric agenda of Nkrumah was camouflaged as Pan-Africanism.



At the end what are we seeing in Africa? After rushing Ghana and Africa to gain independence when we have not yet attain maturity, but for selfish gains of Nkrumah, only few African countrues are doing well today in all fronts. Look at those African countries in Southern Africa that were pitied by their West African colleagues for having their independence late. Now we all know it was a blessing in disguise as they did not fall into the "NKRUMAH TRAP". Countries such as Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and South Africa are like European countrries in terms of development and those that were rushing to be FIRST to gain independence in Sub-Saharan Africa are RUSHING to go not for tourism purposes but for permanent residency. What a shame!



If you have a country especialy its Security Forces and Bono/Brong ethnic groups like Dormaa people of my mother's father and Berekum people of my mother's mother that its primary function is causing the degradation of its members and murdering them, then truly it deserve to have a founder in Kwame Nkrumah who has a track record of violence, aggression and militancy himself.



Yes, the Ghanaian society notably its Security Forces and tribes like Dormaa and Berekum are exact carbon copy of its founder, Kwame Nkrumah and the reverse is also true that Nkrumah is the exact reflection of the country he founded. The country does not deserve any better founder than him. Ghana is known to be the only witchcraft country in the world with its Security Forces, the only witchcraft Security Forces in the world with Bono/Brong tribes like Dormaa and Berekum doing what they know how to do best and that is murdering and causing human degradation of people both in Ghana and abroad. There is high concentration of witchcraft among these 3 groups of Dormaa, Berekum and BNI.



No wonder my father by name Godwin Kwame Osei-Tutu of Ashanti-Agona royal family in 1999, a year prior to my entry to University of Ghana, Legon told me my mother's people of Dormaa and Berekum are the most wicked group of human beings on Earth and that if I know who they are, I will NEVER EVER will want to associate myself with them in any form or shape.



This was when I visited him in Ashanti-Agona and asked that he connect me with my mother and her family people of Dormaa and Berekum . Although, my mother's 2 families of Dormaa and Berekum have already use the BNI to secretly track my refuge base in Staff Village, Legon right from when I was in Class 4 in 1990, they never informed my mother about it. My father died mysteriously a few months later as that was the last time I saw him alive.



He was reported dead in 2000 during the first year, first semester of my entry to University of Ghana, Legon and when I was about to write my first mid-Semester exams in Sociology. The BNI collaborated with his enemies to kill him so as to balance the equation with the killing of the father of the King of Dormaa. BNI is comfortable to balance the equation with the King of Dormaa and I in the negative way but will block that which is positive claiming that it will put me at parity with the King. What absolute witchcraft!



Further, I recall vividly in 1990 a statement made by the current King of Dormaa Kingdom by name Nana Agyemang Badu II (He is my 3rd cousin from my mother's side and best friend of the BNI as they all belong to the Nkrumah-Rawlings political tradition. He is privately known as Kofi Mensah and was than being called "King of Dormaa in waiting".



He used to call me "name" or "name sake" because we both call Kofi) that his Dormaa people are the most wicked group of people on Earth. He said this to me when he visited us at Staff Village, Legon during his schooling days at University of Ghana, Legon. I was in Class 4 at Staff Village School, Legon by then. The BNI had being on me since I was in Class 4 at Staff Village School, Legon till date simply to neutralize me as the next force my grandfather boasted about in terms of me being either King of Dormaa or Prime Minister.



The BNI was ensuring I do not grow up to become anything my grandfather boasted about and to stop me from growing up and making claims to the Dormaa throne or my grandfather's assets he willed out to me hence their workings to make me an average person.



As such as part of that agenda and like they always change election results in favour of their NDC party using their state secret artificial intelligence technology and partnership with officials always change my results ensuring I do not get FIRST CLASS results but only SECOND CLASS UPPER results which although is part of the distinction or excellent range is not first class.



To begin with, they changed my Basic School Results at Staff Village School, Legon in 1995. At our time at Basic School, we wrote 12 subjects for the external examination with best subject grade being one. They claim I had 10 ones out of 12 ones but fail to get ones in French and Ga (Ghanaian Language) and then they changed my result to get me 6 ones which nonetheless gave me an aggregate score of 06. Now although score 06 is distinction, my number of ones was vey few as actually it is the minimum number of ones to get aggregate score 06.



They further claim although they try to break me with a terrible illness that scared my family, school authorities and friends during the final exams, I still pulled through with such performance and as such gave them no option than to change my result. By their act they stopped me from getting to pursue a Science Program at my preferred Secondary School of Presec, Legon which is principally a Science Secondary School.



I had planned to then switched to Law at the University and specialize in Business/Commercial Law to become a Solicitor. At Presec, Legon it is not only getting 06 that gives you the Science Program but only those who get ones in all the 12 subjects. And that is first class result with my own being 2nd class upper result.



They also changed my Secondary School Results at Presec, Legon in 1998. Again during our time at Secondary School, we wrote 7 subjects during the final examination with best grade for each subject being "A". According to the BNI, I had As in all the 7 subjects but they changed it to gice me 3 As and made the remaining 4 subjects Bs. Again giving me an aggregate score of 09 which is part of the distinctionor excellent score range but is 2nd class upper.



With what they did, they ended up stopping me from achieving my planned goal of winning West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) award. They even mocked me on this. They claim I would have being the 3rd person to have gotten A in all the 7 subjects as 2 persons in my school Presec, Legon were the only persons in West Africa to have gotten such a result making them receive the WAEC awards. The individuals from Presec, Legon who had this are: Arthur Musah and Emmanuel Imbeah. This is a record by my secondary school, Presec, Legon and those individuals that I would have being a part of as it the record remain unbroken till date.



Again they changed my University Results at University of Ghana, Legon in 2000 . In University of Ghana, they connized with my end of final year project work supervisor by name Dr. Atindabela of Psychology Department to score me "B-" for a 6 Credit Hours course hence dropping me from my comfortable first class to a very strong upper of GPA 3.51. They said since the Dormaa King had first class at University of Ghana they cannot allow me to achieve same.



The BNI even blocked me from pursuing Law program when I was entering University of Ghana, Legon in August 2000 after gaining direct admission to the Law program with my aggregate score of 09. They made the University for the very first time in its establishment to change its policy on Law program and move it from an undergraduate course to a post graduate course. It was during the tenure of Prof. Mills that the decision was reversed.



Also, the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) at the end of Primary School in Ghana that had being abolished in the new educational system introduced by President Rawlings was reintroduced when I was in Class 6 at Staff Village School in 1992 to enter Basic School Form 1. After writing the exams and starting Basic School Form 1 in 1993 or Junior Secondary School Form 1, as that is how we call it, the CEE was cancelled again and had never being reintroduced again till date.



Again, one of the ways they claim to be stopping me from attaining parity or exceeding the performance of the King of Dormaa is in the area of my quest to pursue my PhD studies. The method they are using is to say I do not have security clearance because I have security issues they are investigating. Typical witches and wizards! The BNI people said back then in 2012 when I started applying for my PhD studies at University of Cologne in Germany and Central European University in Bulgaria under the recommendation of my school Webster University in Holland, the King had not completed his PhD studies.



Now they are saying the King just completed his PhD when he is in his early 50s. As such allowing me to pursue my PhD studies now will make me surpass the King's record something which they cannot allow to happen because of the rivalry between Nana Agyemang Badu's family pick for the throne and my maternal grandfather, Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour's family pick. They said therefore if they will even allow me after all to pursue my PhD studies, it will be when I have pass the age of 50 (the age the King pursued his) as a sign of respect to the King.



Again, the BNI claim if they had allowed me to pursue Law as I had planned from childhood and declared to my family especially my father, that will put me at parity with the Dormaa King since he also pursued Law during his undergraduate studies at the same university. That is why for the very first time I pursued my studies abroad and outside thier control, I had my FIRST CLASS thereby incurring their displeasure and kindling their anger.



The BNI further claim enstoolment of Kings and Chiefs in Ghana is a national security issue as such pulling strings behind the scenes to cause trouble among Traditional Governors/Rulers group in Ghana especially in my family of Dormaa. In selecting candidates for the throne by the Akans of Ghana tradition, both the Queen Mother and the Krontihene who is Second-In-Command after the King and also leader of the King Makers presents their candidates.



In making arrangements for who will replace the then Dormaa King back then by name Nana Agyemang Badu I (my grandfather's cousin), the Queen Mother who was also sister to the King and equally cousin to my grandfather selected her grandchild who is the current King call Nana Agyemang Badu II. My grandfather who was then the Krontihene also selected me his grandchild to balance the equation something the BNI are angry with and not in agreement with because of their hatred for my grandfather as he and Nkrumah had a conflict.



The statement made by the current King of Dormaa was in connection with what he told me earlier that he is looking for all the members behind those who killed his father. Once again read my "Grand Expose' On Persecution of Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour and His Family" for more information on this issue. The reason for my grandfather choosing me was that there was a peace agreement reached between my grandfather and his cousin, the then King of Dormaa that was mediated by Prime Minister Busia in 1970. The agreement was to resolve the impasse between the two brothers.



As part of the agreement, the Krontihene division of Wamfie was to be allowed to have their first King after the passing of the then king as the Wamfie division is the second royal gate to the Dormaa throne. Once again the 2 royal gates to the Dormaa throne are the Queen Mother's side and the Krontihene's side. But my grandfather passing in 1980 allowed the new Krontihene who is my uncle to make his own decision as the new head of the King Makers.



The Dormaa royal family is made up of members of the royal family of Akwamu Kingdom controlling Wam Pemu now Dormaa Ahenkro, the capital of the Kingdom and members of the royal family of Denkyira Kingdom controlling Wam fie. Also, via intermarriage the Dormaa royal family is made up of both the Akwamu royal family and Denkyira royal family like my grandfather, Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour and his cousin, Nana Agyemang Badu I.



To reiterate, the BNI had being on me since I was in primary 4 at Staff Village School after tracking me via my father to my refuge center. They have being using their dangerous Artificial Intelligence (AI) or spy gadgets on me right from my childhood all in the bid to neutralize me as a force akin to my grandfather.



It was as a result of they being on me always using secret state spy gadgets in the name of "monitoring" and "intelligence gathering on citizens", that they discovered the then Head Master of my secondary school, Presec, Legon by name J.J. Asare had embezzle funds by conniving with the school's burser around 1996 to 1998.



As a matter of fact by the same tactic and spy gadgets like iBrain or Brain Decoder that allows one to know what someone is thinking or thoughts of people, the BNI has information on anyone that had come in contact with me at one point in my life since class 4 in 1990. This includes contacts like family and friends I grew up with, classmates, work colleagues, church members etc. They know all their secrets in the name of "intelligence gathering" as by the AI technology there is no more privacy of thoughts again.



Now let me reveal how the BNI handled this my former Head Master's case in a witchcraft manner. They just infiltrated the teachers and made them to file a complaint to the School's Board which inturn invited the Security Forces to conduct investigation allowing the BNI to formally present themselves in uniform. The BNI doubles us our secret service operating as civilians in town.



They mostly work as the normal person you meet on the street. I recall in 2009 when I was working as independent consultant for SOS Children's Villages in Ghana with official title as Project Officer/Manager of a community social development program call Family Strenghthening Program and posted to Kasoa, the BNI team visited our office at Kasoa New Market. I was the only one present at the office as my direct reports have gone for field work.



They introduced themselves to me as BNI Agents. They were in civilian dress. They were all thick tall and heavily built, completely shaved hair with no facial hair and very black in complexion. Typical terrorist appearance! Now they asked me this "Do you know J.J. Asare, the former Head Master of that elite school in Legon call Presec". I answered sure that is my former school and that man is my former Head Master.



They then proceeded and said he has embezzle school funds and they are terrorizing him for it as one of his punishments. I responded I have read in the Newspapers and heard in the news that he has such a case. They then asked me to follow them to the door. They pointed to me outside my former Head Master walking down the bus stop holding his briefcase. Now they began to school me through how they are terrorizing him.



They said "He is just getting out of the trotro (public transport in Ghana). He has no money to pick a taxi. This was that big man leading that big secondary in Legon ridding in Benz and BMW having different drivers today look at him using trotro". I suddenly became traumatized and shouted "Why are you people doing this to him?". One of them replied "Ah my brother, do not blame us we are just doing our job. It is our bossess at the Head Quarters that commanded us to do this to him".



By this statement they were tacitly admitting to me of doing wrong in a democratic country and wanted people to rather eradicate their leadership at the Head Quarters. They continued "We have made him to sell all his properties and lost all his money. He has to borrow or beg to eat and people donate dresses to him just to get something on his body.



See how dirty and unpleasant he is now appearing. He is now residing in an uncompleted building belonging to the senior brother at Kasoa New Market and that is where he is heading". I kept shouting as I watched powerless my former Head Master walking down the long stretch of the road. They further added "We have blocked him from getting any job.



He has written 1000s of applications wanting to be Head Master in other schools and we go to meet the authorities and block him from getting such appointment again. He has notice it and is now applying to be a teacher. It is one of the schools that he is coming from. And even with that we have block him.We want him to do menial jobs like construction or selling on the street. We have cut any of his family or friends from supporting him except the place he is sleeping. We may even make the brother to eject him soon unto the streets.



That is one of his punishment from the state and we represent the state. He has promised to pay the money in installment and have actually closed all his bank accounts and payed some. That is why he is not in prison". They went on "Now see how his life is totally destroyed. He will never bounce back to his element again because we are doing this to him for the rest of his life on Earth unless he commit suicide".



They then said they have a request for me. They said "Thank GOD you went to Presec, Legon. Now we representing the state ask you to spread the news. Tell everyone you come across especially your school mates about what your former Head Master is experiencing now in life and how he is now a nonentity. This is our reason for being here to spread the news.



They added "You see we cannot reach all Ghanaians that is why we are depending on you people to help spread the news. Although we are many and many of us follow him everywhere he goes even outside Ghana, we cannot reach everybody with this news. So perform your state duty". They did not end there. They said "We are numbering 100s following only him. Let me show you some of our people". They began pinpointing some of their members to me among the crowd talking to street people, market women and those at the bus stop and pointing to my former Head Master as he goes. I was amazed they all look similar as they had same stature.



They said "Some of us are behind him like those we just showed you. Others are infront of him and others beside moving along with him. He never knows anyone is following him as he only hears people insulting him as he goes and any time he passess where people are or someone comes close to him".



"He is not the only one we are doing this to as we do this to lots of people who we have problems with", he added. They claim to be using a terrorist technique they have being trained in. They further said they use AI gadgets on him like Voice to Skull (V2K) that makes him to hear soundbite of voices of his family and friends such that he believes he is having spiritual problems. What witchcraft! Now my former Head Master had gone far the road such that I can barely see him. I saw plenty BNI guys following him as he goes.



I observed closely and noticed they do not follow him directly but among people, in corners, curves and diagonally unknown to him. The BNI guys then thank me for my good reception and said they will be monitoring if I performed my national obligation. I responded "No problem" but never did but rather CURSED THEM! I became very depressed afterwards and this has being giving me nightmares since. What a wicked country we are! I was vey close to him and never knows what has happened to him till date.



Now exactly what they did to my former Head Master is integral part of what they have done to me this past 11 years and counting as a way of punishing me for always refusing to do their bidding as they claim the task of the secret service is to make people do their bidding. They said but in my case because they have already revealed how they operated to me, something which they do not do, they will not hide the way they are terrorizing me but will do it openly to me and say everything they want to say to me direct to my face.



They say nonetheless I cannot do anything as they own Ghana and world powers and the international community supports them. They further claim all I can do is write and talk about it and even with that nothing will come out of it as they will use state machinery to discredit my story. They say secret service all over the world are in a partnership with them and will use them to continue torturing me even if I travel out of the country.



Now the purpose of them coming over to my office in Kasoa was to make another attempt to clandestinely recruit me via the BNI or the country's so-called secret service as the way they schooled me through their operations is never done to non-members.



They decided to teach me via practical way to demonstrate how they work by using someone very close to me as target of the demostration. And this was their 2nd attempt to clandestinely recruit me into the Security Forces when I did not report back to the Army in 2007. They forcing me now to join politics so as to use me do their bidding is their 3rd attempt to get me.



The world must know that Ghana does not have a secret service but rather a WITCHCRAFT service or WICKED service. Besides the point I raise in my "Grand Expose" regarding the fact that Ghana's Security Forces are the only Security Force in the world to be practicing witchcraft as additional ways to science, Ghana's Security Forces are also the only Security Force in the world whose primary task is financial and economic pursuit. They exist to deal in money.



Other countries' Security Forces knows their purpose is to protect and defend people but Ghana's own on the other hand thinks their duty is to pursue financial and economic gains. Ghana's Security Forces have now become "FINANCIAL and ECONOMIC FORCES" with the name "Security" as a cover such that the BNI controls almost 2/3 of Ghana's GDP.



Nearly all of Ghana's income goes to the BNI. In fact anywhere money goes in Ghana, BNI will follow. No wonder they have infiltrated and hijacked my grandfather's family via marriage and birth to have a share of his wealth although they hate him politically and envied his wealth as such secretly destroying his family targeting those of us cut off from the family and at the periphery of Dormaa like the Berekum family using BNI agents led by Berekum BNI Agents especially on me as scapegoat.



The reason the Ghanaian Security Forces are now pursuing money over security is situated in the fact that our last 2 military regimes of President Rawlings in 1979 (year of my birth) and 1982 was not occassioned by national, political, economic, sociological and security considerations but egocentric financial gain of the coup plotters. The coup architects complained of hunger and starvation. As such they secretly organized themselves in the form of the BNI to control the commanding heights of the economy so that they and their families will never go poor and hungry again in life.



The result is what we are facing as a country today. The BNI leadership at their Head Quarters in Accra has now become the de facto government Ghana. What a pity!



The Dormaa, Berekum and BNI people (my Dormaa and Berekum people tool or machine of operation unknown to themselves that the BNI is waging a clandestine war on all members of Traditional Governors/Rulers group and in particular my grandfather's direct family) who are of one accrod together with their 2 partners threatening and totalling annihilating my life 11 years now and counting is ample illustration of the kind of wicked society Ghana is.



I cannot believe my own Dormaa family for sheer envy, hatred and wickedness will gang up with the BNI (who even compares their ill gotten wealth to that of my grandfather) to deny me all the inherited wealth my maternal grandfather by name Nana Kwesi Ansu-Gyeabour willed to me. My grandfather willed out his possessions to me as part of his plans to fund my political career to be Prime Minister of Ghana according to his wishes. He believed I will found my own political party in future and hence will need funding from him.



My grandfather is someone who had helped fund great political parties other people founded like the Convention People's Party (CPP) of President Kwame Nkrumah, National Liberation Movement (NLM) and United Party (UP) of Ashanti King's Chief Linguist by name Baffuor Osei-Akoto, Progress Party (PP) of Prime Minister K.A. Busia and Popular Front Party (PFP) of Victor Owusu. Surely, it was not possible for him to finance other people's party and not one of hos own especially being his own brain child and master plan.



My grandfather wanted to work through me to do his bidding and help achieve his purpose. He wanted to prove to President Nkrumah and his followers that if not for the fact that he is a Traditional Governor/Ruler responsible to citizens of his Kingdom or tradtitional state, he would have participated actively in national politics and achieved similar results like Nkrumah did so Nkrumah should not have disrespected him to that extent besides the fact that he helped him become who he eventually became. That is why he also promoted his close friend Prime Minister Busia and helped him become Prime Minister of Ghana to neutralize Nkrumah and also nearly achieved same result with his other close friend and his personal lawyer, Victor Owusu. But my grandfather thought that was not a strong statement enough as Busia was not his blood relation. As such I being born exactly a year after he lost Busia in 1978, thought I was GOD's answer to his prayers to finally silence Nkrumah and his followers by promoting me as well and even greater politically, socially and financially to also become Prime Minister of Ghana. By this he believed his name will be politically projected in Ghana that his own grandson also occupied the position President Nkrumah once occupied and had caused him so much problems because of such position he occupied. And if his grandson did it then it means he did it as he simply achieved such a goal via his grandson thereby fully and finally neutralizing President Nkrumah. This he thought would have made Nkrumahists know symbolically that whatever Nkrumah did, he too can do it and even better.



This is the secret his enemies in the Security Forces notably the BNI who are all of Nkrumah-Rawlings political tradition know and wanted to reverse and rather work through me to do their bidding of Nkrumahism instead and reverse my grandfather's plans. Typical children of Nkrumah! The BNI and Berekum people are led by maj (rtd) Kojo Larson (who is from Berekum, former CEO of one of African's most successful club call Kumasi Asante Kotoko owned by the King of Ashanti and father of the only child of my aunty call Elizabeth Ofori/Ansu). Also these two groups are also led by Warrant Officer Class 1; Anthony Ofori (who also is from Berekum, former trainer of President Rawlings at the Military Academy, Co-Founder of Panter Securities at Accra and husband of my same aunty call Elizabeth Ofori/Ansu). Lastly, there is maj (rtd) Kumi Yeboah (also from Berekum, married to my mother's first counsin and key member of the current NPP government in Ghana).



Well if my people have shared my grandfather's possessions that he willed out to me among themselves then let them enjoy because they need it most. After all I am not interested in any inherited fortune. Besides if I am to form a political party, as a way of mockery, I will name it "Ladies Party" mimicking the Tea Party of UK and Birthday Party of US belonging to Kanye West and making Kanye West's Birthday Party my sister party in US in line with all major parties in Ghana having sister parties in US. As presidential candidate for the Ladies Party in Ghana, I will take as vice presidential candidate Mz Bel, the lady musician in Ghana who is President Mahama's girlfirend. Now how about that for my Dormaa, Berekum and BNI people in their one accord against me? Witches and Wizards extraordinaire!



The 2 partners aiding the Dormaa, Berekum and BNI people in their attack on my life are:



1. Kofi Amponsah Camp. Kofi Amponsah who was not in talking terms with my father up till he mysteriously died is my father's maternal cousin of Akyem paternity. His camp is constituted by his wife call Elizabeth Yankey, the Ashanti-Agona woman that my father had sons with and her family, those 2 sons and others. This camp issue with me is that I am over loved by my father and my paternal grandmother (my father's mother) who raise me up. They further claim I do not give them sufficient money and in particular refused to give them money when I travelled for studies in Holland. This is, quoting my grandfather in one of the publications is "interfering with peaceful enjoyment of my possessions".



2. Priscilla Kingsley or NaNa Kingsley led camp. Priscilla Kingsley, a Kwahu and of the family of Kweku Baako Jnr (the veteran Journalist and Politician in Ghana and mentor of the globally renowned undercover Journalists call Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye PI fame) via marriage to her aunty. She is the lady the BNI and the NDC Journalist call Akwesi Nti/Osei (who the BNI made to become my classmate at Webster University, Holland) recruited for me to date and even marry in their plot to incite them against me in a bid to destroy my life via infiltration into my family for refusing to do their bidding in Holland. Her camp is made up mainly of her powerful family members like his Police Inspector father at Cantonment, Accra and powerful male friends.



The results of having someone who adopted force, militancy, rush, ego centrism and violence founding a country call Ghana is what we are having today. In what respect? Let consider the following few instances:



1. Is only in Ghana that claim to be practicing democracy but its opposition party after losing election came out publicly to say "the government should not underrate our capacity to destabilize this country". And the official who said that goes about freely and actually gets commended.



2. Is only in Ghana that 2 well known prostitutes will be fighting in public over a former President and flag bearer of the country's main opposition party. And the country's media carriers it for the citizenry to consume and consequently being positively discuss all over in the public domain like it is the norm. Are we not aware as a country that the international image of the country is equated to that of the President? And we busily rather fighting asylum seekers for tarnishing the image of the country internationally.



3. Is only in Ghana that we can have Journalists aligning themselves with political parties or actually openly declaring to work for political parties as political party Journalists like my former class mate at Webster University in Holland call Akwesi Nti/Osei of the NDC party and yet publicly presenting information for consumption and expecting the people to accept it as an objective journalistic piece and separate it from their political association. What absolute madness! Some say they call themselves Kwesi Prat, others Akwesi Nti/Osei, Alhaji Fuseini etc. In fact they are all over the place in patches and hot spots.



4. Is only in Ghana that we can have a civil society also aligning with a political party and again claiming to be doing an objective work for which the citizenry must patronize.



5. Is only in Ghana that Pull-Him-Down (PHD) has become embedded in our culture of which every new born is socialized, internalized and indoctrinated into as well as politically projected in the country such that we prefer to see all of us down than to see a single person up. Or we use elimination by rough tactics of witchcraft to bring a person down from a high social placement and substituting in his or her place. Thereby destroying and eliminating from the Earth key human resource base of the country that can help accelerate development of the people. Read my other article on this phenomenon on modernghana.com and myjoyonline.com to increase your understanding.



6. Is only in Ghana that the citizenry values and advances non citizens over themselves. Regardless of ones country of origin as long as you are not a fellow Ghanaian, Ghanaians will value you over another Ghanaian. This is what we have camouflage as "hospitality" with all these rhotorics that Ghanaians are "hospitable people".



7. Ghana is the only country whereby witchcraft is innate to all citizens, a national policy and national security task assigned to the BNI to the extent that Ghana is the annual meeting center of global witches and wizards conferences. What a shame! This one of the causes of the Pull-Him-Down phenomenon (PHD) that ends up destroying key human resource base that can help advance the country.



8. Ghana is the only country where a group of Gaddafi and Communist trained terrorists, mafia, revolutionary soldiers and cadres of Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) of President Rawlings 1982 regime and National Democratic Congress (NDC) calling itself BNI have organized themselves into a security unit secretly controlling the country and claiming to be the country's primary security agency and secret service. They control almost 2/3 of the country's resources and have the power to alter the sovereign will of the electorate via numerous tactics to ensure the person that meets their interest at any point in time becomes the President of the country. They have members in all political parties as camouflage and have no interest of the country at heart but only acts like it. Nobody's cares is their concern except their own. They are a group of hit squad that if any person from the President to the ordinary man on the street is considered to be a threat to their interest is eliminated via clandestine methods like usage of varied weapons. These include weapons such as biological weapons (food and drinks poisoning etc), chemical weapons (spraying any toxic substance, inhalation of toxic substances etc), working through accidents, sickness, techniques such as biological and chemical weaponry to induce heart attacks, cancer, kidney failure and other organ failure. The BNI have global reach and influence enabling them spread their witchcraft behavior everywhere in the international system especially in African countries.



One should asked the BNI what they know about the killing of women prior to the year 2000 elections to make it appear is the then opposition, the NPP? What they know about the induced death of President Mills and Komla Dumor of BBC to make it appear it was their sickness? What they know about the killing of Ahmed of Tiger Eye PI of Anas Aremeyaw Anas to make it appear is the Member of Parliament call Hon. Ken Agyepong? What they know about the shit bombing of the offices of Kweku Baako Jnr, mentor of Anas and editor of New Crusading Guide who is today one of their close friends in their operation on me? and lastly, what they know about the 32 seat gain of the NDC party in the recently ended elections in Ghana?



In line with Communist cadres, the BNI want to crush any pre-existing or new powerful group/organization in Ghana even making themselves more powerful than their fellow security organization, the Ghana Army. They are always looking for people to do their bidding for them and will make it appear is for the good of the country or is because they care for the betterment of the country but in reality they are simply advancing their parochial interest over the country and citizens.



9. Ghana is the only country where the main opposition party is the one controlling the country's Security Forces and the country's money via a so-called BNI.



10. Ghana is the only country whereby its Security Forces especially the so-called BNI instead of waging a war on narcotics trading have become the country's primary participants in the narcotics trade. I recall vividly something the Ghanaian lady the BNI and NDC's Journalist Akwesi Nti/Osei recruited by name Priscilla Kingsley or NaNa Kingsley back in Holland in July 2011 told me. This lady was brought in for refusing to do their bidding in the course of their plot to destroy my life. Getting me a girl is in line with BNI tactic of infiltration, invasion, takeover and destruction of my maternal grandfather's family unknown to anyone of us except me. Many BNI agents both male and female accordingly have succeeded in marrying into my family or have a child in the family making them become part of the family. Now this lady told me that although his father is a Police Inspector at Cantonment in Accra, she knows for a fact that the Security Forces especially the BNI provides escorts to narcotics traders whether Ghanaians or non Ghanaians that arrive in the country via its International Airport to their transaction centers and back to the airport to successfully leave the country thereby avoiding being checked and arrested.



And this is the society President Nkrumah is proud to be the founder. As I have demonstrated, surely the content of the character of the country is akin to its violent and militant founder/father. Like founder like country! People believe the country needs a new beginning or restart constitutionally to totally treat the country historically, politically, sociologically and psychologically. I held that view before but not anymore. I fervently believe now that it will yield no fruit as the Ghanaian witchcraft behavior evidence mainly in our political and sociological life is DNA driven. It will take return of governmental power to Traditional Governors/Rulers to end tyranny of the Security Forces but will take only GOD's intervention to resolve the witchcraft status of the country evident by the Dormaas, Berekums and the Security Forces notably the BNI.

