Kwaku Agyeman-Manu must resign for denying babies the right to immunization

Opinions of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Ghanaians have experienced disappointments and the effects of the New Patriotic Party's inept administration on all of the nation's infrastructures. Nobody anticipated that even newborns would be let down and denied early immunizations against measles, polio, and other serious diseases. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the health minister, claims that there are not enough vaccines available for the government to protect infants.



Ghana has run out of essential BCG and OPV vaccines as a result of the Ministry of Health's failure to secure procurement of these vaccines since the year began, denying babies the BCG vaccine against diseases like mumps. According to the health minister, the handling of the child immunization vaccine situation and similar to his handling of the Covid-19 expenditure has been terrible and as a result, the lives of vulnerable children are being endangered.



It's astonishing to learn Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is still Ghana's health minister considering the grave medical errors he has made since taking the position. Despite the cordial connections between Ghana and Russia, the health department decided not to purchase the "Sputnik V" directly from the Russian government during the COVID pandemic and instead chose a middleman in Dubai to handle the delivery.



Although this is a flagrant act of corruption, the health minister decided to apologize to Ghanaians. He said that "he erred by not getting consent from parliament, Cabinet," but the health minister's history of blunders is far from clean. The administration was making attempts at all levels to obtain COVID-19 vaccines for the country, according to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the minister-designate for foreign affairs and regional integration, before the Health Minister's medical error or corruption.



She claimed that she had been ordered to contact the ambassadors of China and Russia, the two nations that had created the vaccinations, to learn how they may assist Ghana in obtaining them. Even if you have money, it's hard to get immunizations because they've become such a sought-after item. If so, Miss Botchwey, what purpose does it serve to formally register Sputnik V with the Health Ministry and Certification Board in February if Russia doesn't wish to market the product directly?



It is clear from the fact that it was formally documented; therefore, the Health Minister has no justification for engaging in private business with a Saudi sheik. This illustrates how widespread corruption is under the NPP government, affecting all sectors, including the health sector.



Never undervalue or take Ghanaians for granted, Agyemang-Manu. There is no nation in which you will continue to serve as its minister of health after engaging in such corruption and medical blunders. This supports my claim that despite Akufo Addo's pledge to safeguard the public's finances, he came to strengthen and institutionalize corruption in his administration.



Considering that Eugene Arhin, who is alive, and Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who is dead, both amassed fortunes immediately after entering politics, it follows that many NPP politicians also possess similar wealth.



Many think that politics in Ghana is between the NDC and the NPP, but in reality, it is between the NPP and Ghanaians. When elections are rigged by Jean Mensa, the NPP retains power, but the entire nation falls further into an economic and political abyss than what the common people are currently experiencing. As a result, any intelligent Ghanaian will stop any demonic plans of this woman who, despite being close to the bible, lacks any fear of God.



The correct thing to do right now, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, is to resign because your direction of Ghana's health sector has resulted in so much suffering and anguish for Ghanaians, without having compassion for even babies. Any baby whose death your ineptitude caused will leave an indelible mark on your hands.