Kufuor vs Akufo-Addo: Facts and data don't support arguments put forward by Asenso-Boakye

Opinions of Monday, 5 February 2024

Columnist: Razak Kojo Opoku

According to various news websites, the Member of Parliament and Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye claims that, "he will choose Akufo-Addo over Kufuor as the best President the NPP has ever produced".



It is very unfortunate for Asenso-Boakye to make such a loose assumption, assessment, and statement. In the first place, available Data and facts do not support this childish comparison between Former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo.



Asenso-Boakye is entitled to his opinion and preferences, but for him to state that President Akufo-Addo is the best President the NPP has ever produced is completely gibberish and balderdash.



First and foremost, let me educate Asenso-Boakye about these facts:



1. Kufuor became President of the Republic of Ghana NOT based on the records of Nana Akufo-Addo. However, Nana Akufo-Addo became President of the Republic of Ghana largely based on the successful records of Kufuor's government.



Ghanaians gave the mandate to President Akufo-Addo largely due to the excellent performance of Kufuor's Government.



2. Under the 4th Republican Constitution, Kufuor's Government set the pace for the growth and widely acceptability of NPP by the Ghanaian people.



3. John Agyekum Kufuor took NPP’s 30.29% Presidential votes in 1992 coupled with Zero(0) Seats in Parliament to 39.60% Presidential votes and 63 Parliamentary Seats in 1996.



In the 2000 elections, Kufuor increased NPP’s Presidential votes to 48% during first round of voting and subsequently 56.90% in the run-off, winning 134 Constituencies out of the total 200 Constituencies,an unprecedented record yet to be achieved by any Presidential Candidate in Ghana.



Kufuor also won 99 majority Parliamentary Seats for NPP for the first time since 1992. NDC had 92 Parliamentary Seats in 2000.



It took Former President Kufuor to end the 19 years of Political Dominance of PNDC/NDC in Ghana. It was this man Kufuor, who took the UP Tradition from 30 years in opposition to attain political power.



4. Kufuor again beat the NDC in the 2004 general election with 52.45% Presidential votes and 128 Parliamentary Seats.



The Parliamentary performance of NPP kept increasing under John Agyekum Kufuor.



5. President Akufo-Addo's first experience in serving in Government as a Minister happened under the leadership of Former President Kufuor.



Moving away from the electoral records to performance of Government;



1. What was the rate of 1 dollar to the Cedi in 2008 under Kufuor, and what is the rate of the dollar to the Cedi in 2024 under Akufo-Addo?



You may argue with the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War but you need to understand and appreciate the fact that, the impact of 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis far far outweighs COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.



The 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis(GFC) was the most severe worldwide economic crisis since the Great Depression.



2. How many taxes were imposed on Ghanaians in 2001 and 2008 under Kufuor and how many taxes have been imposed on Ghanaians under Akufo-Addo between just 2021 to 2024 including senseless VAT on electricity and Emission Tax? More than 22 taxes have been imposed by Ken Ofori-Atta on Ghanaians, which, if we not careful it will send the NPP into opposition on 7th December, 2024.



3. Was there a Debt Exchange Programme including DDEP in 2007-2008 under Kufuor in spite of the Global Financial Crisis?



Do you know how unpopular the NPP has become to Pensioners and bondholders because of the Government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme(DDEP)?



4. Through Kufuor's Golden Age of Business, several Businesspersons and Entrepreneurs were Flourishing including but not limited to Ibrahim Mahama, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Ernesto Taricone's, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr. Kwame Kyei, Kwasi Oppong, Nana K. Gyasi, Kwabena Kesse and several others not mentioned here.



From 2017 until now, what has been the business situations for the Businesspersons and Entrepreneurs in Ghana under Akufo-Addo's Government?



NPP was the darling boy of the business community under Kufuor but can we confidently say so under today's NPP? How many Businesspersons and Entrepreneurs are Flourishing under Akufo-Addo's Government?



5. What were the inflation trends from 2005 to 2008 and what has been the inflation trends from 2021 to 2024?



6. Recognizing the importance of Ashanti Votes, Kufuor gave 3 Interchanges to Ashanti Region including Asokwa, Asafo and Sofoline. How many Interchanges has Akufo-Addo's Government provided for the people of Ashanti Region from 2017 to 2024?



7. If it about free SHS, Kufuor also gave Free Maternal Healthcare Delivery.



If I continue writing, it will hurt NPP the most so I will stop here. I would only advise Francis Asenso-Boakye to think before talking on sensitive comparison.



No doubt, President Akufo-Addo has done well in several sectors of the economy but raising him above Former President Kufuor is a no go area.



The New Patriotic Party will need both Former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo for Victory 2024. Therefore, the comparison by Francis Asenso-Boakye is completely gibberish and balderdash.