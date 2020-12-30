Opinions of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Columnist: J. F. Davis

Kpone-Katamanso MCE must be called to order

MCE of Kpone Katamanso, Solomon Appiah Tettey

If there are two parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region who worked tirelessly towards the NPP's victory in the just-ended election, certainly, the party's Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye's name will either come first or second.



However, for some strange reasons, some elements within his own party (NPP) at the constituency and regional level sabotaged his hard work and dream of becoming the MP. They deployed Machiavellian tactics to cause disaffection for the one-time secretary of the constituency.



These self-seeking individuals led by the MCE for the area, Hon. Solomon Appiah Tettey worked relentlessly against his candidature right from the parliamentary primaries till the general election. This was because the MCE's preferred candidate lost to Hopeson in the 28th September 2019 parliamentary primaries of the party for orphan constituencies.



Now to the substantive issue: below is a letter written on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 (barely a week to the swearing-in of president-elect, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo) and signed by Hon. Solomon Appiah Tettey, the MCE for Kpone-Katamanso with the heading, "EXPIRATION OF FRANCHISE AGREEMENT" and a copy given to a three-time NPP Women Organizer for the constituency, one Millicent Narkie.



The letter primarily relieves the former constituency women organizer from her position as a caretaker of a Public Toilet in the constituency. Her ONLY crime is that she openly supported Mr. Adorye's campaign and failed to keep mute when the MCE warned her to desist from supporting a non-Ga (in this case, Hopeson Adorye).



The absurdity of this letter is the fact that all MMDCEs, technically speaking, must be preparing their handing over notes by now to vacate their positions because their term of office is coterminous with that of the president. Interestingly, we have an MCE who's hellbent on going down with any party member who supported Hopeson's campaign.



I've read an online publication where the Senior Minister, Hon. Yaw Osafo Marfo in an interview states inter alia that all MMDCEs who sabotaged their Parliamentary Candidates will be removed from office in the soonest possible time.



It's just right and proper that such an all-important exercise begins with the MCE for Kpone-Katamanso, Hon. Solomon Appiah Tettey so that the constituency can have some peace and re-strategize for election 2024.



Concerned NPP Members in Kpone-Katamanso.

