Kofi Bentil, never again!

Opinions of Monday, 13 November 2023

Columnist: Nana Kyere Agyemang

In 1945, as the world began to emerge from the devastating aftermath of World War II, and the horrors of the Holocaust became painfully clear, humanity united with one voice, declaring, "Never again."



Never again would the civilized world subject itself to the horrors of war. With this haunting historical backdrop in mind, I invite readers to critically evaluate a recent statement by Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of Imani Ghana, a think-tank. This week, they suggested that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a better choice than John Dramani Mahama.



Initially, I dismissed this statement as nonsensical, but upon further reflection, I feel compelled to offer this cautionary response. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.



In a manner reminiscent of the atrocities committed by the Nazis in 1945 Europe, the current administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has brought our once-proud nation to its knees. This inept leadership duo has shattered our national pride and extinguished our hope, akin to being slammed on solid concrete ground. It is within this grim reality that Kofi Bentil asks us to believe in Bawumia's leadership abilities.



Reflecting on 2012, the same political strategists operating under the guise of think-tanks persuaded millions of Ghanaians, myself included, that Nana Addo and his economic whiz-kid, Bawumia, would lead us to political and economic prosperity. Regrettably, we find ourselves in the depths of economic despair, with no legacy to show for their time in power. In my assessment, Bawumia is an abject failure in every imaginable aspect of leadership.



Upon deeper contemplation, I've come to realize that both the President and his Vice are afflicted by what political scientists term the "Hubris Syndrome," characterized by a severe disconnect from reality. Bawumia was chosen as a running mate on the basis of his presumed economic expertise, yet there is not a single Ghanaian, except those benefiting from the current chaos, who views our present economic situation as normal, let alone a success.



Our economy has deteriorated, and our national prospects are shrouded in perpetual gloom. The legacy of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration is symbolized by the massive galamsey pit in the Ridge area. This neighborhood reflects the stark contrast between 2016 and the present. His election as the NPP’s flagbearer is in a nutshell their cue to dismissal.



To Kofi Bentil, we were deceived seven years ago by your eloquent words, but rest assured, as the world declared in 1945, we, in Ghana, also declare that we will not be duped into buying Bawumia as a product again. We've learned from our mistakes.



In Twi, we say, "Ya soa nsuo asua nsa," which means we know the difference between water and alcohol. In conclusion, I propose to Kofi Bentil that they spare our nation and consider appointing Bawumia as the President of Imani, their think-tank. Perhaps he can excel there by giving speeches and embarking on lecture tours.



Danke.