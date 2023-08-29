Know why and how Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku scored a zero at the NPP Super delegates conference election

Opinions of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Many a worried Ghanaian trying to find out why Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku scored “0” (zero) in their just ended, thus, Saturday, 26 August 2023, NPP Super delegates conference election to prune or shortlist their seeming bloated ten flag bearer contestants to five, had better do themselves a favour by reading this publication.



Some of them are querying if he did not vote for himself hence getting a zero (0). For such people, they think some rigging of some sort took place to deprive Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku of even his own one vote.



When such raised doubts got to my knowledge, I decided to conduct some search to find out why my former Kumawu Tweneboa Kodua Secondary School student, four years my senior, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, got a zero (0).



The outcome of my search as produced below confirms that contestant Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, although a former NPP member of parliament-cum-minister, has no right of super delegates vote, hence scoring zero (0) when none of the eligible super delegates voted for him.



ELECTORAL COLLEGE COMPOSITION



1. All Constituency Chairmen - 275



2. All Regional Executives - 272



3. All NPP Members of Parliament - 137



4. Regional Representatives to the National Council - 60



5. Council of Elders - 30



6. Founding Members / Fathers - 123



7. Reps from the Women’s Wing - 3



8. Rep from the Youth Wing - 3



9. Reps from the Nasara Wing - 3



10. Three (3) reps from each of the 25 international branches - 75



11. All National Officers



12. All Former National Officers



13. The President



14. Former Presidents



Congress.



I have read from some published statements by Mr Kyeremateng Boakye Agyarko that not only did he cast his vote but explained the actual significance and motive behind the super delegates conference election as is enshrined in their party constitution.



It was published online under the heading, “Super delegates election 'bloody waste of time' – Boakye Agyarko”



Anyway, the real D-Day is scheduled for 4 November 2023, when the nation will see who the NPP will elect for their flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate to face off NDC’s Mr John Dramani Mahama on 7 December 2024.



Good luck to all the candidates that have passed, or are yet to pass, the first hurdle.







Rockson Adofo