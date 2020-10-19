Opinions of Monday, 19 October 2020

Columnist: Emmanuel Graham Nyameke

Know why Nana Addo-Danquah is the best

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo is the best! He is the best we can boast of now. He is the figure in hand we must not trivialize with. He is a treasure for every Ghanaian. Nana Addo is an icon on the desktops of all “Ghanaian minds” - the computers. God bless our homeland Ghana and make Nana Addo great and strong.



Yeah, you’re right for getting angry with me. You who are happy with me too, just wait a second before you go ahead! I say Nana Addo is the best treasure we hold in our hands at the moment. However, this does not mean that the NPP party is the best. My friends in the NPP party who have started jubilating should halt it at once.



Don’t get angry with me and even want to slather me my NDC siblings for upholding Nana Addo, for that is what the man really is. He is an icon on the minds of every Ghanaian.



Nana Addo is an unforgotten memory on the minds of Ghanaians. In the vision of Ghana’s first president to have a “higher level of civilized living” (Nkrumah, p. XV, “Africa Must Unite”) Nana Addo having the sense of care for development and civilization for the people of Ghana, has revisited this vision of our first president.



It is only under the Nana Addo presidency that Ghana has seen mass education which is not far from the vision of “higher level of civilized living” under the Free Senior High Policy (FSHS). Nothing comes our way without one problem or the other. Even when you have a ball of fufu before you with hot pepper soup, you have to dip your hands in the bowl and eat despite the fact that it is hot.



You don’t abandon the meal for its hotness. You eat it. It has been so with the free SHS policy. You have stood strong and I salute you. I want to encourage you that the problems are ours as Ghanaians and not yours alone to solve. Job Creation: believing in the slogan that Ghana can live on her own, hence, the policy “Ghana Beyond Aid”, under your presidency; although not completely but adequately, you have implemented many of this job creation policies. The 1D 1F policy is ongoing. He has vitalized many dying industries under this policy, only that my municipality is yet to realize hers. The planting for food and jobs policy has not been left unheeded.



I know the land area of Ghana is so big and can’t be covered within the time frame you have. However, the beginning of such projects at some various districts and some towns give hope to places such as mine (Jomoro Municipality) that are yet to have their share.



To employ graduates without jobs, your presidency crafted NABCO to help provide a temporary solution. Although unemployment rate has reduced, due to your technique and I thank you for your use of your leadership skills to the benefit of Ghanaians the situation is in existence. Still, there is room for improvement. All the same, you stand out for the steps you’re taking to eradicate unemployment in Ghana.



On Corruption: it is a know cancer killing our Ghanaian society. Nana Addo, you know I admire you so much but your inability to fight corruption since you assumed office on the 7th of January 2017 is something I find strange to accept. You said it in your then manifesto that my some of NDC siblings are thieves and your government will see to it that they are arrested. Till now you have not put even the smallest ant among them behind bars.



I am pretty sure that there have been some people among my NPP brotherhood who have stolen the nation’s money and properties but you have not penalized even one. Have your nose stopped smelling the rots in your government? Does your microscope no longer see those thieves in the country? Your creation of the office of the special prosecutor gave me some relieve but long did I know he was also joining the long cue of thieves in Ghana.



How many months has he not spent in office? And how much money have you paid him monthly? Calculate the total number months you have paid him and multiply that with the amount for the months gotten. See how much money you have paid to people who haven’t done any work for Ghana.



This is why I will classify his office as one belonging to the Corruption Blog in Ghana. Push Martin Amidu to act quicker, Mr. President!



Notwithstanding, no father has clean sheet, but the many efforts you put into achieving the family goals are sufficient and we your children say we love you! You’re in fact the best father in the whole world. Nana AddoYou’re Our icon.



To be continued….





