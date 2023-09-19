Killing Innocence: Human body parts will not bring you wealth, hard work will

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Columnist: Henry Adobor

In the news, not too long ago, was yet another story of a gruesome murder and dismemberment of a lady in the Oti Region. There was an incident in which two teenage boys killed their friend in Kasoa, driven by the belief that it would bring them riches, and not long ago the case of a lady being murdered because she sought to “double” her money with a fetish priest.



There have also been recent reports of individuals arrested with body parts, intended for fetish priests. On occasion, there are cases of grave robberies, further highlighting the grip that the pursuit of wealth through the “supernatural” has on our society. How gullible we have become as a people.



These are stark reminders of the disturbing path we find ourselves on as a nation. At some level, these incidences may be reflective of the larger problem of the level of moral bankruptcy we face as a nation and as a people.



These heinous acts defy the core principles of our traditions, any tradition that includes a deep reverence for life and respect for the living and the dead.

Unfortunately, neither the living nor the dead can find peace in Ghana today, even as religion experiences explosive and exponential growth. This irony does not escape me; we have become a Godless nation despite the choruses of hallelujahs from dusk to dawn every day, everywhere, from the woodlands of Bolga to the beaches of Axim.



I sometimes wonder about what has brought us to this level of inhumanity and such rabid quest for wealth. I contend that while the responsibility for these senseless and wicked killings lies squarely on the shoulders of the perpetrators and their accomplices, as a nation, we must also bear some responsibility.



Our public display of greed, our unquestioning admiration of the so-called wealthy, our readiness to embrace charlatans posing as religious or spiritual leaders, and the relentless parade of self-proclaimed spiritualists and opportunists posing as angels and prophets, have collectively created

the perfect storm that ensnares us in this dangerous vortex of greed and gullibility.



The tepid response and lack of national moral outrage following these types of senseless and heinous killings do not surprise me. We have grown accustomed to such tragedies. This absence of moral revulsion should sicken any well-meaning citizen, second only to the profound loss of innocent lives. Collectively, we may have killed innocence, and that is the most sacrilegious and perilous act a

society can commit.



Undeniably, the internet stands as one of the greatest inventions of our time, bringing us immense benefits. But it has also opened the floodgates to fraud and criminality. Sakawa, or internet fraud, is nothing more than criminal activity. Without the internet and technology, there would be no sakawa.



Today, the anonymity of the internet enables young men sitting at home in Ghana and elsewhere to dupe and exploit individuals thousands of miles away. In countries like America and other developed nations where the victims of sakawa reside, many people live lonely lives, devoid of familial connections. It does not take a psychologist to understand that everyone needs attention, love, and a sense of belonging, and so lonely individuals become vulnerable and easy prey for these fraudsters.



Most victims of sakawa who send money to these scammers are simply generous, sharing their hard-earned money with others who falsely seek pity. In other cases, the monies these fraudsters acquire are a result of people seeking love and companionship, even if only from a distance. It has nothing to do with the powers bestowed upon beneficiaries by mallams or fetish priests.



I would bet that it is the case of these so-called spiritualists outsmarting the sakawa folks, asking them to bring human body parts and pay monies for so-called spiritual powers. The fact is that sakawa is simply a disguise for crime, cloaked in the garb of the supernatural, These self-proclaimed spiritualists need to appear convincing, often making outrageous demands for assorted items. Sadly, these grotesque requests for human body parts may be responsible for

some of the most atrocious acts, including the murder of that young man and several others.



As a nation, we have become so susceptible to believing the most outlandish things. It does not help that differentiating between genuine pastors and prophets with established congregations and the so-called spiritualists can be challenging.



I vividly remember one day when I turned on the television in Accra and witnessed a well-known self-proclaimed bishop, reciting gibberish while supposedly extracting cedi notes from a congregant's stomach. This same so-called pastor had already boasted about his ability to astral travel and steal money from banks worldwide.



Shockingly, the congregation cheered him on. It is disheartening that people fall for such nonsense. Even some of our presidents have been known to associate themselves with these fly-by-night pastors and prophets.



If these so-called pastors openly declare their ability to steal money from the US Treasury in the spiritual realm, it is no wonder that teenage boys believe they can acquire wealth through juju or bring human body parts to prepare portions that guarantee them wealth.



Most local and regional movie producers can only produce storylines revolving

around the supernatural. Consequently, young people are constantly fed a diet of absurdity, reinforcing these ideas day in and day out. To make matters worse, the Ghana Media Commission permits every fraudster to advertise on radio and TV.



I find some solace in the government's initial steps to curb the advertisements by these self-proclaimed spiritualists. It may be a case of too little, too late, but it is a promising start. I hope that, as with all our endeavors, these initial actions will not be the end, and that further measures will be taken. Also, the Media Commission, the schools, and churches all have a role to play here in educating people when it comes to the foolishness of thinking that rituals are a way to riches.



Thomas A. Edison, the inventor of the light bulb you may be using to read this piece, once remarked, "Five percent of the people think; ten percent of the people think they think, and they think".



If we take a moment to reflect, we will realize that there is nothing supernatural about attaining wealth. It requires hard work and a bit of luck!

To those murdering the innocent and desecrating the dead, trust me when I say that you do not need juju or body parts to succeed. Please leave the living and the dead alone. And finally, think for yourself!