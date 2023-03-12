Kennedy Agyapong and the role of the Ghana Revenue Authority

Opinions of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Columnist: Ebenezer Ansah-Boafo

Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament and a Flag bearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recently made some comments on Sompa TV about his businesses being intimidated by the current government under Nana Akufu Addo.



Agyapong claimed that his businesses had flourished under previous governments, but now he feels threatened by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), which is consistently keeping his businesses in check.



As an anti-corruption activist, Agyapong has always preached for the system to work and for the rule of law to be upheld. However, his recent comments suggest that he is not entirely comfortable with the system working against him. This raises questions about his credibility and whether he has received some form of immunity from previous governments.



It is worth noting that the GRA is an independent body that is responsible for enforcing tax laws in Ghana. Its mandate is to ensure that all taxpayers, regardless of their status or affiliation, comply with tax regulations. Therefore, it is not surprising that the GRA is keeping an eye on Agyapong's businesses to ensure that they are paying their fair share of taxes.



Agyapong's complaint about the GRA's actions seems to suggest that he is not happy with the level of scrutiny being applied to his businesses. However, as a public figure and a Member of Parliament, he has a duty to set an example for others by complying with tax regulations.



If he is sure that his businesses are not engaged in any illegal activities or tax evasion, then he should have nothing to worry about.



In conclusion, the role of the Ghana Revenue Authority is to ensure that all taxpayers comply with tax regulations. Kennedy Agyapong's recent comments about feeling intimidated by the GRA's actions raise questions about his credibility and whether he has received immunity from previous governments.



As a public figure and a Member of Parliament, Agyapong should lead by example by complying with tax regulations and allowing the GRA to do its job without interference.