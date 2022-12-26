Ken Ofori-Atta ought to be incarcerated

Opinions of Monday, 26 December 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Ghana is a nation condemned to failure, and things are getting worse every day because, in addition to being populated by phony politicians who lack the necessary skills to serve the country, many of them are committing significant offenses, especially financial crimes, with impunity.



Akufo-Addo and his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta, are responsible for the NPP government’s failure and are accountable for several crimes, such as financial fraud and corruption, which caused the collapse of the economy and both domestic and foreign investments in the nation.



Everyone hopes and prays for Ghana to be a prosperous nation, yet, there haven’t been any significant sanctions or measures to curb the financial crimes and theft that have damaged the entire country's infrastructure. While the president engages in criminal activity with impunity, including extramarital affairs funded by taxpayers, the finance minister, a relative of the president, has contributed to the collapse of banking institutions, which has hurt the economy and increased unemployment.



I've been wondering if the robust Ghanaian media that I am familiar with has also crumbled along with this administration because neither is doing a decent job of easing the pain of the populace nor combating corruption in the nation.



In any civilized or developing country, Ken Ofori-Atta will be arrested and prosecuted. His conduct is far worse than that of Kweku Adoboli, who was imprisoned in Britain. While Ken Ofori-Atta is a thief, Adoboli did not steal any money; rather, he took certain risks with his trading investments, which backfired and resulted in a significant loss for the financial institution and he served time in prison, so why are many Ghanaians licking the butt of Ofori-Atta?



Even though I have little interest in military rule, I must inform Ghanaians of this, the country will continue to suffer as a nation in the name of democracy because, in contrast to the military, corrupt African leaders are afraid to rob the government because they know that if they are found guilty of corruption, they will be shot and their large, fat stomachs will be filled with bullets. Democracy in Ghana hasn't benefited the nation in the slightest; on the contrary, it has brought about suffering, poverty, difficulty, mental anguish, debt, and underdevelopment in our beloved country.



I have always said to Ghanaians that Ken Ofori-Atta is afraid to step down because he doesn't want the extensive corruption that he and his relative Nana Akufo Addo have fostered to be made public. The Data Bank's closure, as you can see, supports what I have been saying. He was aware that if he left his position as finance minister, he would be in a very tough situation because he would no longer be paid. This stupid individual will therefore continue to get taxpayer funds while serving as finance minister.



Akufo Addo has irreparably damaged Ghana, and what strikes me the most are the people who support him. Ghana is ruled by a toxic family that passes itself off as politicians. If it's simple to do, I'll have a psychologist look at supporters of Akufo Addo's brain to see if they are all normal. I have often stated that I am unable to support Akufo Addo because doing so would cause you to seem foolish, and I mean this seriously.



I sincerely urge Mensa Otabil, Duncan Williams, Asante Hene, the Christian Council, and other leaders of Ghana's churches to respond to the following question: If Mahama is the one who brought about this political crime family's devastation, will Ghanaians still support him as president? Even though Ghana has an enormous number of churches and mosques, the country is not progressing because it is evil, corrupt, and hypocritical.



Isn't it disgusting that Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta, the so-called politicians, were successful in defrauding Ghanaians to the detriment of the nation? If you are not mad or a crook, how could any intelligent person defend or support Akufo Addo? Sometimes, that's the only way Ghanaians can learn the truth, they would not have understood that there are persons who are intelligent to rule and others too qualified for ineptitude if Akufo Addo hadn't been in office to disgrace himself in such a way.



In addition to preventing the finance minister from resigning, the catastrophe that the two family political thugs are aware of also forced the president to nominate new Supreme Court justices. Akufo Addo wants to ensure that any legal action against the finance minister is unsuccessful, and the judges he appointed—including the corrupt Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah—will see that the president's desire is met.



It's like Ghana is being ruled by a notorious political Mafia family that is ruining everyone's company out of greed while yet benefiting from it. If Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta treated Ghanaians that way, without showing any remorse, then no educated Ghanaian should have any hope for the NPP party to treat them better. No shrewd Ghanaian should depend on the NPP when its politicians, including the majority in the parliament, refused to denounce the president and his relative's financial wrongdoings.



Akufo Addo and his inept ministers destroyed Ghana and brought its economy to a grinding halt in just six short years, therefore; what is the significance of cabinet reshuffle to any sensible Ghanaian if these politicians are the same NPP figures who are to blame for the current economic and political chaos in the country?



Eight financial institutions across the nation were shut down as a result of the financial crimes committed by Ken Ofori-Atta. His financial activities today also caused the Data Bank to be liquidated since customer deposits were stolen from it. God only knows if it's a deception and keeping the money from the customers to use in the 2024 election campaigns, which they won't win unless they steal again since any educated person wouldn't support the NPP party, but rigging won't be as easy to pull off this time due to the voices of hungry stomachs.



Despite all the damage he has caused for Ghanaians, Ken Ofori-Atta is still the finance minister and has no plans to resign. Political and financial fraudsters Ken Ofori-Atta and Akufo Addo have no sense of shame and have no concept of what embarrassment is. It's too bad. Poor Ghanaians ought to be aware by now that the NPP, this president, and his relative, the finance minister, have nothing better to offer them. They should be expelled as quickly as possible to minimize the suffering ahead of them.