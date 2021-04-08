Kasoa killing: What Kufuor forgot on 'giving too much exposure to fraudulent people?'

Opinions of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Columnist: Kwesi Atuahene

Success is never a crime but in very civilized societies, people must tell how they made their monies. Unfortunately, in our crude society asking about one’s sources of money is synomous to envy and hatred.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is reported to have attributed the murder of a 10-year-old boy by two teenagers to the increase in attention given to ‘fraudulent’ individual on various television stations.



I beg to ask, if these ‘fraudulent’ individuals include government officials who were caught up in the web of embezzlement of state funds, wrongful allocation of contracts, tax invasions and unaccounted expenditure revealed by the reports of Mr. Daniel Domelovo, the immediate past forcedly sacked Auditor General?



The former President said that it is important some of these people are not given the platforms to perpetuate their lies because of the impact they could have on society. His comments come after the 16- and 18-year-old suspects confessed to taking their young neighbor’s life for ritual.



According to the police, one of the suspects confessed that a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on national television agreed to help them become instant billionaires if they will provide a human being and a sum of GHc 5000.



The two, per the police charge sheet widely reported admitted that they killed the 10 – year – old Ishmael by hitting his neck with a club.



This was after luring him into an uncompleted building under the guise of selling him a video game at Lamptey, a suburb of Kasoa in the central region of Ghana.



I sincerely sympathized with the family of the 10 – year old boy who was murdered and the two teenagers that our crude system has made them murders.



The agenda to defraud our society must start with our traditional leaders, government officials and managers of our national cake.



Maybe, what truly Former President John Agyekum Kufour meant to say is that, “lets punish government officials who are found guilty of embezzling state funds and wrongful allocation of contracts to start the creation a descent society, where all people regardless of their status are discouraged in perpetuating fraud but he forgot.”



