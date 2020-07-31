Opinions of Friday, 31 July 2020

Columnist: Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari writes: The time, indeed, is now!

John Mahama announced Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate recently

It’s been more than 24 hours, but all of Ghana is still on cloud nine following the stellar moment we had with Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at her official outdooring by HE John Dramani Mahama.



History is replete with many firsts and the epoch-marking nature of Prof. Opoku Agyemang’s nomination as Running Mate and (Insha Allah) the next Vice President of Ghana, is not lost on anyone.



She spoke with the eloquence of an erudite Professor and passionately dealt with matters close to her heart.



The good Professor outlined and shared her hopes and aspirations for the good people of Ghana.



The youth, children, women, the environment, the marginalized and the voiceless. Indeed, as she had espoused in her vision for inclusivity, no one was left out.



Her message was straight from the heart: introspective and reflective, hers was a voice of sincerity and her integrity and intellect more telling. At some points, quite emotional and at other points, poignant and thought-provokingly intense.



She spoke about her life as a young child born in the “holy city of Komenda” in the Central Region. The humble nature and industry of the people in whose midst she grew up shaped her worldview, helping her to appreciate that hard work, perseverance and trust in God can take you places.



She paid glowing tribute to her parents both of blessed memory and touchingly about a woman from Alavanyo in the Volta Region who she described as her second mother.



She expressed her pride in her family her children and her adorable grandkids whom she describes as the joy of her life.



She held her audience captive and mesmerized all who listened and watched as she epitomized the real, thoughtful Ghanaian woman as she made a case for inclusion and inclusive governance, promising to keep open the door of opportunities to many more people to rise to the highest level possible.



She reached out to all including my almost 80-year old mother, Mrs Roseline Bawah.



Her message delivered with panache and the expertise of a long-time lecturer resonated with the general populace.



She carried all of us with her and convinced us that she was our representative, our messenger and our Ambassador. She has indicated unequivocally that she will be focusing on human capital development.



Women and men across the globe followed her dazzling performance. Oh, she more than justified her inclusion.



President John Dramani Mahama took a courageous decision and made a bold choice and I have no doubt that this singular nomination will form part of his legacy as a leader and be a testament of his resilience and his vision as a leader to the good people of Ghana.



Thank you, Ghana,

Thank you NDC,

Thank you JM and Prof.



The writer is the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

