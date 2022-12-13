You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2022 12 13Article 1679654

Opinions of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Columnist: Ahmed Yussif

Jostling Sights

The tallest man on the land leads
But his vision is short
Cut only to his crowns and clowns
How the people of the land must be proud

Building caskets for his departure
His plot, they continue to weave
Soon, maybe a rapture
Still, he continues to wave

Look to your right, to your left, below and above
How abundant his actions continue to yield
Fruits of his labour hanging above
Let all race to the field

To soak themselves in the honey
His royal majesty continues to hone

ahmed.yussiph@gmail.com

