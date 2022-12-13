Jostling Sights

Opinions of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Columnist: Ahmed Yussif

The tallest man on the land leads

But his vision is short

Cut only to his crowns and clowns

How the people of the land must be proud



Building caskets for his departure

His plot, they continue to weave

Soon, maybe a rapture

Still, he continues to wave



Look to your right, to your left, below and above

How abundant his actions continue to yield

Fruits of his labour hanging above

Let all race to the field



To soak themselves in the honey

His royal majesty continues to hone



ahmed.yussiph@gmail.com