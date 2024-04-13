John Mahama will not be a clearing agent

Opinions of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Columnist: Awudu Razak Jehoney

When President Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the president of this dear country, the goodwill and confidence reposed in him by Ghanaians were unprecedented. This is because he promised to change the political dimension of this country and fight corruption with an unorthodox approach, “The Anas’ principle”. He promised to make corruption unattractive.



During his swearing-in, he promised to protect the public purse. As a president-elect, he sent a message to persons hoping to serve in his government that if they were to make money they should better go into the private sector because they will be disappointed.



These were ear-soothing renditions that resonated with the general populace, Ghanaians were convinced that a new dawn had arrived and that the sunshine of hope was going to break through the clouds of poverty, destitution, unemployment, and hopelessness, little did we know that they were mere rhetoric.



In the past 8 years, Ghanaians have experienced the worst form of leadership under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration. This administration has normalized corruption, nepotism, cronyism, and irresponsibility. Leadership is about taking responsibility, stamping your authority in taking the followers towards a certain direction for purposes of development and growth.



Ghanaians have witnessed the complete opposite of the so-called incorruptible, unflinching, uncompromising, and “no-nonsense” Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we were promised before the 2016 general elections.



Not only has he supervised over series of corrupt activities, but he has gone a step further to provide those engaged in corruption a sanctuary after clearing them of any crime even before any verdict from the relevant institutions.



President Akufo-Addo clearing and shielding his appointees:



President Akufo-Addo has shielded and cleared those engaged in the cash for seat scandal, PDS scandal, BOST contaminated oil scandal, the missing excavators, the perpetrators of the Ayawaso by election violence, the killers of 8 innocent citizens during the 2020 general elections, and the SPUTNIK V vaccine scandal among others.



He also cleared AKonta Mining Company Limited of any wrongdoings in their illegal mining case that was before the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The company is owned by the Ashanti regional chairman of the president’s party the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi). All these have been cleared by President Akufo-Addo.



This is a perfect description of a clearing agent. President Akufo-Addo is too loyal, but his loyalty is towards his appointees and cronies, such that, he fights to protect them at the expense of the country. He is the perfect description of a clearing agent.



It was therefore refreshing and reassuring when H.E. John Dramani Mahama recently boldly declared his stance against corruption, affirming that he will not shield appointees involved in corrupt activities if elected president in the upcoming December polls.



During an interaction with members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), H.E. Mahama urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from leaders.

His vision to establish an independent valuation office to ensure Ghana gets value for money when it comes to procurement is welcoming and very essential in our effort to fight corruption.



H.E John Mahama has assured that any of his appointees found guilty or suspected of corruption will face legal consequences, asserting his commitment to the national interest over personal allegiances.



H.E. John Mahama prosecuting his appointees:



H.E. John Mahama has a track record in prosecuting his appointees which is rare in Ghanaian politics in particular and African politics in general. He is on record to have prosecuted his appointee, the former Executive Director of the National Service Alhaji Alhassan Imoro in 2015 for stealing GHC100 million.



Former president John Mahama also prosecuted his party member and appointee Mr. Abuga Pele for corruption and was jailed for 6 years. Mr. Abuga Pele is the former NDC Member of Parliament for the Chiana-Paga constituency, and the head of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA) and was appointed by H.E. John Mahama. Therefore if he promises not to be a clearing agent, it is believable, doable, and acceptable. These are facts, facts are sacred and immutable.



This kind of boldness and zeal in fighting corruption from your inner circle is rare and recommendable.



The former president emphasized his determination to ensure accountability, stating his refusal to protect individuals from facing consequences for their actions. I believe he will investigate and prosecute all the scandals under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration and also prosecute his appointees if they engage in any corrupt practices.



“If people have taken advantage of the country, they must be dealt with, and that is why I said when I come into the office and I am swearing in the ministers, I will caution them, and if they don’t listen and do not do their work well and EOCO or OSP come after you, I am not a clearing agent and I won’t interfere and I will let them do their work,” H.E. Mahama said.



The only way Ghanaians can get justice for the unprecedented corruption under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration is to massively vote for H.E. John Dramani Mahama to investigate and prosecute the appointees of this government. A vote for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia will be a vote to deny justice and shield corruption.