John Mahama, the hope of our times

Opinions of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Columnist: Abaduu Fortunate

The NPP has demonstrated extreme selfishness in governance to the extent that even Scholarship funds meant for brilliant but needy students have been distributed amongst themselves! So very sad indeed!



It is right to say that this government has become a byword for corruption!



This scholarship fraud alone should have prompted Dr. Bawumia to resign from the presidential race if he had any scintilla of respect for Ghanaians!



Voting for Dr Bawumia would be an affront to the intelligence of Ghanaians.



But all is not lost, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as John Mahama is lacing his boots to right every wrong foisted on us by this rapacious government and, to restore sanity and decency to governance!



All the mistakes made by John Mahama during his first tenure in office pale into insignificance when juxtaposed with the stinking rot exhibited by the Nana Addo/Bawumia misrule.



John Mahama is the only hope of our times and the salvation of the nation.