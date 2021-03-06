Opinions of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Columnist: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

John Mahama’s statement has put lives of the Supreme Court Judges at risk

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has consistently proven that he is an affront to the Democratic processes and sanity of Ghana, but his intolerance raised to crescendo when he delivered a speech regarding the 2020 Presidential Election Petition’s verdict on Thursday 4th March, 2021 at 5 pm.



The Supreme Court, the highest court of the Republic of Ghana on Thursday 4th March, 2021 delivered the verdict on the 2020 Presidential Election Petition. The seven-member Supreme Court Justices unanimously dismissed the petition and described it as without merit.



Mr. John Dramani Mahama per his speech portrayed a posture and demeanor of a rebel who, at all cost, wants to make sure that a nation is plunged into chaos.



John Mahama ridiculed and declared the entire process of the trial and verdict as fraudulent. He labeled the entire seven-member Supreme Court Justices as bias, and alleged that, they connived to massage the procedures to favour the first (1st) Respondent, Electoral Commission (EC) and the second (2nd) Respondent, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The speech was full of hate, disdain, unsavory, ethnocentric and divisive comments. His statement was in bad taste, and one not to emanate from a former president of the Republic. Mahama’s speech only clarified that he is a bitter loser, a bad sports man, and one who cares about nothing, not even the peace of the country, aside his selfish and greedy interests.



John Mahama during his statement consistently incited the public against the SC judges. He has indeed proven that he has no control over his emotions; allowed his emotions to ruin his conscience, and as a result, a threat to the peace and tranquillity of the nation and the lives of the SC justices.



I will plead with the Government of Ghana to put the appropriate security measures in place for the lives of the SC justices and their respective family members to serve as a guard against the vulnerable and unsuspecting individuals who have and would be influenced by the reckless and unpatriotic statements of former President John Dramani Mahama to foment trouble and maim.



Hhhmm, May God be praised always.