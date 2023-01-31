John Mahama is an institution - Koku Anyidoho must get it (Part 1)

Opinions of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Columnist: SOMAISONKA

His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, is the former president of the republic of Ghana and the president in wait come 2025. He is a rare, visionary and progressive character whose political rise to the presidency is a national record that will take many years to be equalled or broken by any politician.



He is a kindhearted man, an honest politician, a politically courageous person who rose steadily, patiently and meritoriously to climb the silver ladder of the great NDC to get his name written in GOLD in Ghana's history.



John Mahama is the chosen one, a selfless politician who never imposed himself on the people right from Bole to become the NDC Director of Communication, Vice President and President of Ghana. It is not his fault that his maker carved this destiny for him to the dislike of some treacherous elements who always want to see his back, but constantly and bitterly get disappointed. You may choose to hate him but at the peril of your own health; sleepless nights, mental illness, heart failure and eventual demise.



His Excellency, John Mahama uplifted towns and villages, developed cities and nations, provided relief from hunger in many parts of Africa, brokered peace in various parts of the world. He developed individuals who are serving their communities, nation, Africa and the world in various endeavors of life; education and health, humanitarian services, international relations, sports and entertainment.



The name John Mahama goes beyond an individual, tribe, region, nation, in fact, is an EMPIRE. Twitter Busy Body, chill, you can't win a battle against God's established empire, more so when is needless.



Twitter Busy Body was a child born to a privileged father. He was given all that he needed to acquire education but not wisdom. He was well taken care of but not trained, so he becomes socially incompatible where ever he finds himself. He was introduced to the late president Mills by the student of the late professor, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye who worked hand in glove with the humble learned man. Twitter Busy Body was a rogue element who became an albatross around the neck of the professor.



This was confirmed in the statement made by Dr. Cadman Mills, who was a senior advisor to the president, that Twitter Busy Body was sacked from the castle for serial misconduct and had to take the intervention of people close to the president to be restored to his position. His lack of emotional intelligence, arrogance, self-aggrandizement manifested in his behavior when he arrogated to himself the powers of the president by sacking senior state officials from their offices on radio.



He went bonkers after an election where he was beaten fairly and squarely. What a bitter loser! This is a psychologically disorganized character who acts before he reasons, so he always licks back what he spat, so shameful. After all the demeaning adjectives the confirmed attention seeker used on Akufo-Addo, today, this same political opportunist refers to the president as his hero.



After calling Bawumia "Mutumin Banza", today, he calls him his role model. After all the hostilities toward Rawlings during the FONKAR days, the self-serving Twitter man started visiting the late president's house, unfortunately, Rawlings did not live long from then. This is a man who believes in the theory of the enemy is my friend.



After the public disrespect of Atta Mills's family which he later apologized for albeit not genuinely, later organized a charade of a unity event with some family members of the late president excluding his biological brothers. How on earth will one say the biological brothers of the deceased don't matter, but distant family members matter?



What an irony! Anyway, Dr. Cadman Mills who is the biological brother of president Mills and the person named in his will as the executor of his legacy ban is still in force. "The so-called Atta Mills Institute is unauthorized, unsanctioned, unappreciated and most unwelcomed".



On the morning of January 13, 2023, I chanced on a comedy show on GHone TV, hosting Twitter Busy Body, I enjoyed my breakfast with good comic relief. The guest was asked whether he is still a member of the NDC after he was expelled from the party. His proof of being a member was that he has the party paraphernalia in his car. I said wow! And I then burst into laughter. By his logic, all those who sell party paraphernalia must be more NDC than the Chairman because they always have a stock of them in their possession.



On the show, he called himself a principled man who is blunt; he says things as it is without mincing words, the reason why NDC members don't like him. He was then asked to rate the performance of the NPP government. All that the blunt man could say was to keep saying "they are challenges".



I again laughed and fell on the ground. With all his so-called experience in politics and governance, he could not analyze anything but keep repeating "they are challenges". I then concluded that Twitter Busy Body is a selfish coward. In an interesting irony, the blunt man who could not analyze the performance of the current finance minister singled out Dr. Kwabena Duffour for praise by analysing his economic performance in the past.



Dr. Duffour is a nice gentleman and presidential material, but Twitter Busy Body's effort to associate with him will rather tarnish his image. I wish the handlers of Dr. Duffour realized this and distance the fine gentleman from him before he will cause severe injury to the brand of the fine economist. The distance must be far and immediate.



When you hit your foot against a rock in an attempt to damage it, you will end up damaging your own foot while the rock remains intact. Twitter Busy Body, you are your own enemy.



John Mahama and leadership of the NDC are busy attending to national issues to have time to respond to an idle non-party member. But we the idle ones who have the time to read your tweets, will reply if and when we have to.



I shall return.