John Mahama becoming NDC flag bearer is a done deal

Opinions of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has arranged for Joshua Alabi to pick him an NDC flag bearer nomination form yesterday, Wednesday, 22 February 2023.



Concluding from the accompanying presence of all the sixteen Regional NDC Chairmen and the related fanfare, clinching the NDC flag bearer's position is a done deal for John Mahama.



However, is he the right candidate for president in these uncertain times of worldwide economic crises?



Without beating about the bush, l will state emphatically that John Mahama is a complete misfit in the position of president.



He does not possess the knowledge and knowhow to make the economic situation of Ghana any better. He is just an opportunist availing himself of the seeming ignorance and the lack of political savviness by many a Ghanaian.



Who tells you that many a Ghanaian is politically savvy?



If they were, they would not be making such irresponsible statements as, "when John Mahama was in power, the living conditions were easier and much better than they are under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo"



In the years of John Mahama's reign, were there any Coronavirus pandemic that led to the near-shutdown of the world economy?



Many companies, especially small businesses, did collapse the world over? Many people lost their jobs following the pandemic and its advisory safety and containment restrictions.



Again, does many a Ghanaian understand the exacerbating effects of the Russia/Ukraine war on the world economy?



Do they know how badly the ongoing war is impacting the worldwide economy?



Let me make a few true statements here to prove to Ghanaians that the worsening economic situation is not unique to Ghana, nor is it totally down to any mismanagement by the president. It is a worldwide phenomenon.



In parts of London, three chicken that were sold for £5.00 are now selling for £4.50 to £5.00 per chicken.



About four to five years ago, three pack of Neat Fufu and other brands were selling for £5.00. As l write, the cheapest brand is selling for £3.99 per one while others are selling for £5.49 per one.



A five-litre Sunflower cooking oil was selling for £3.99 before the war in some UK shops like Asda. However, same bottle of oil is now selling for £10.50.



How will the Ghanaian political opportunists including John Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi et al, explain this away?



How will any sensible or foolish Ghanaian explain this away?



Have prices of goods and services not risen unbearably higher to make life difficult for many citizens of the world?



Go to Britain and check for electricity and gas bills. They have gone up manifolds.



These astronomical increments came about during the pandemic and risen sharply since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.



Therefore, for any Ghanaian, and in that matter John Mahama, to come out to allege that the economic hardships facing Ghanaians are unique to Ghana and come about totally as a result of the mismanagement of the country by President Nana Akufo-Addo is a complete balderdash on his part.



He is like a snake with a split tongue. He tells Ghanaians one thing and says differently when interviewed by White journalists abroad.



John Mahama is not any credible candidate to come back to rule Ghana. He is incompetent, clueless, a liar and a person without the knowhow to govern Ghana.



If it were in any civilised advanced White man's country, John Mahama's political career would have become extinct long ago.



He would have been disgraced and forced out of politics for supporting the continuation of the devastating illegal surface and alluvial mining (galamsey) in Ghana.



A person who does not care about the destruction of the water bodies, fertile and arable lands and forests in Ghana is a disaster and not credible to rule Ghana.



A person who lies between his teeth all the time just to acquire political power will only be hailed in Ghana, a country overflowing with political opportunists and citizens lacking political discernment.



NDC as a political party infatuated with lies and wickedness should never be the alternative to NPP, if Ghanaians do want NPP out for a number of reasons.



They should rather go for Kwabena Duffour and others but not the corrupt, liar, Jobn Dramani Mahama.



What policies and programmes is he going to implement if elected president? Zilch!



He is simply as good as a dead goat. And, can a dead goat rule a people and a nation?



Over to you, Ghanaians.